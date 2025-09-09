iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Google Pixel: What are the key differences in top models?

Apple on Tuesday unveiled a bold redesign to its iPhone lineup with the launch of the iPhone Air, the thinnest iPhone ever created at just 5.6mm. Marketed as combining “pro performance in a thin and light design,” the new device is a direct competitor to Google's Pixel and Samsung's Galaxy series. Apple on Tuesday unveiled the iPhone Air, a competitor to Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel(X)

iPhone Air features

At the center of the iPhone Air is Apple’s A19 Pro chip, its most powerful mobile processor yet. It is paired with the C1x modem, which doubles the speed of its predecessor, and the N1 chip, designed to enable next-generation connectivity like Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.

The phone is equipped with a 6.5-inch ProMotion display, delivering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Durability is also a focus, with Apple using a ceramic shield reinforced by a titanium frame on both sides.

Battery life remains impressive for such a slim body, offering up to 40 hours of video playback. To maximize internal space, however, Apple has eliminated physical SIM slots, making the iPhone Air eSIM-only.

Photography enthusiasts will find notable upgrades as well. The rear system features a 48MP dual camera alongside a 12MP telephoto lens, while the front houses an 18MP selfie camera. The selfie camera supports Centre Stage, Apple’s framing technology that automatically adjusts to keep subjects in view, particularly useful for video calls and group selfies.

The iPhone Air launches with iOS 26, which introduces Apple’s new Liquid Glass interface.

Highlights

Thinnest iPhone yet at 5.6mm, reinforced with a ceramic shield and titanium

6.5-inch ProMotion display with 120Hz refresh and 3,000 nits peak brightness

A19 Pro processor, C1x modem, and N1 chip for advanced wireless support

48MP dual rear camera + 12MP telephoto, 18MP front with Centre Stage

eSIM-only support

Up to 40 hours of video playback

Ships with iOS 26 and its new Liquid Glass design language

iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Google Pixel

Cost: The iPhone Air's cost has not been revealed yet. The Galaxy S25 Edge's base model is at $1099.99. The Pixel 10 Pro XL starts at $1,199, with the base Pixel 10 at $799. Prices vary by storage and region, with trade-in deals often reducing costs.

Battery Life: The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery offers 17 hours and 14 minutes, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s 5,200mAh cell promises over 30 hours.

Display: All feature OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates. The Galaxy S25 Ultra offers a 6.9-inch, 3,120 x 1,440, 2,500-nit panel with anti-glare coating. The Pixel 10 Pro XL boasts a 6.8-inch, 3,300-nit Super Actua display.

Thickness: The iPhone Air, aimed at a slim design, is 5.6mm, thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 8.25mm. The Galaxy S25 Ultra measures 8.2mm, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL is 8.5mm.