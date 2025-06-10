iPhone camera app will now look completely new with iOS 26- Here’s what’s changing

Apple has once again reshaped the way iPhone users capture moments with a major update to the Camera app in iOS 26. The company unveiled the changes during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where it revealed a fresh approach aimed at simplifying the user experience. This update arrives as Apple shifts from the iOS 19 naming scheme to iOS 26, set to roll out to the public this September. Here’s a detailed look at the new Camera interface and what it means for users. Apple will redesign the iPhone camera app with the iOS 26 update to simplify photo and video capture with new navigation features.(Apple)

iOS 26: Camera App Update

The core change in the Camera app centres around prioritising the most frequently used modes: Photo and Video. Instead of displaying a crowded array of options on the main screen, these two modes take centre stage to make capturing images or videos simple. Other specialised modes such as Cinematic, Portrait, and Slow-Motion remain available but now sit just a swipe away, either to the left or right. This swipe-based navigation reduces on-screen clutter while keeping options accessible.

Also read: Adobe launches the Photoshop Beta app for Android smartphones: Everything you need to know

Within each mode, users can swipe up to access relevant settings like Exposure, Timer, and Aperture. Apple has moved resolution and frame rate controls to the top of the screen alongside toggles for Flash and Night Mode. Holding down these icons opens expanded menus, which will provide deeper control without overwhelming the main interface. This new layout reflects Apple’s effort to balance simplicity and advanced functionality in one streamlined view.

Improved Navigation and Controls

The redesigned Camera app already appears in the iOS 26 developer beta, offering a glimpse of the smoother experience ahead. While it functions much like the current app, the navigation feels faster and less crowded. For example, switching between resolutions or toggling Night Mode now requires fewer taps and feels more intuitive.

Also read: iPhone 16e quick review: Compact but powerful contender

New Features on the Horizon

Apple also introduced updates to the Photos app, which had faced criticism after last year’s overhaul. The new version organises content into two main tabs at the bottom: Library and Collections. The Library holds all photos on the device, while the Collections groups photos by albums or folders. Though the core functions remain similar to the current app, the cleaner layout aims to improve navigation and ease of use.

Also read: Microsoft CEO says OpenAI alliance changing but remains strong

Moreover, the tech giant also revealed a new ‘3D Photos’ feature, designed to add a holographic effect to pictures. This tool promises to add a new dimension to iPhone photography, though it remains to be seen how it performs in everyday use.