iPhone Fold may look similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series- Report

We all know that Apple has been planning to bring a foldable device. The plans have been laid out for years, but in late 2026, we may finally get a foldable iPhone. Over the past few weeks, leaks surrounding the iPhone Fold have started to circulate rapidly as Apple finalises crucial parts. Now, Apple analyst Mark Gurman has also contributed to the leak, providing hints to the iPhone Fold’s design profile. As per reports, it is suspected that Apple’s first foldable iPhone could look very similar to Galaxy Z Fold models, since several components are likely to be designed by Samsung. Therefore, Apple could pick Samsung’s best-in-class technology to debut its iPhone Fold, which is expected to cost more than $2000. Apple’s first foldable iPhone could use several parts as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Know what the iPhone Fold will look like during launch.(Generated by ChatGPT)

Also read: iPhone Fold incoming? Apple reportedly finds ‘ultra-thin glass’ supplier

iPhone Fold design

As we get to know more about the iPhone Fold, its crease-free display technology, folding styling, and other crucial features. Mark Gurman has shed more light on the foldable design, which is said to resemble Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold smartphone. Gurman said the foldable will not come with “radically new interface or transformative hardware,” since of the elements will be borrowed from Samsung.

Reports further suggest that Apple will be relying on Fine M-Tec and Samsung to develop the iPhone Fold’s hinge mechanism as well as the hyped crease-free foldable screen. Samsung is also said to set the production line to manufacture the foldable OLED displays at Samsung Display’s A3 facility in Asan, South Korea. Lastly, Apple is expected to ready over six to eight million units of the iPhone Fold before its 2026 launch.

Also read: Foldable iPhone may launch soon with crease-free display, new hinge tech

Additionally, Apple will also start working on iOS 27 in the coming weeks, bringing a custom version for the foldable model. Apart from these developments, the iPhone Fold has also been in talks for its whopping price expectation, and that it could be the most expensive foldable. Gurman predicts that Apple’s foldable could cost between $2000 and $2500, which is even higher than the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Now, we simply have to wait until next year as more details about the Apple foldables start to unfold just before or during the official launch.