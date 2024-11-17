iPhone SE 4 launch in 2025: Design, upgraded specs, Apple Intelligence and more

Apple is expected to launch its affordable iPhone in the first quarter of 2025. After almost 3 years, the iPhone SE series will return and that too with greater upgrades. Over the past few months, several leaks and rumours about the iPhone SE 4 have surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of what Apple may showcase at the launch. Now, reports also suggest that the mass production of the device will start by December, therefore, the launch is not so far. Know what the iPhone SE 4 will look like in terms of upgrades and new features. (IceUniverse)

If you are someone who has been eyeing the iPhone SE 4, then know about the expected upgrades, new features, design, and most importantly the integration of Apple Intelligence. Here’s everything you need to know about this affordable iPhone.

iPhone SE 4 launch soon: Everything to expect

As we are waiting for the official launch date for the iPhone SE 4, a newspaper publication called Ajnews has tipped the expected launch timeline that indicates a March or April 2025 launch. In December, iPhone SE 4’s camera modules are expected to go into mass production which will be supplied by LG Innotek. Therefore, the leaked launch timeline may actually be true if Apple has started the production stage.

In terms of specifications and upgrades, the iPhone SE 4 is slated for big upgrades. Firstly, the smartphone will likely get a bigger screen of 6.06 inches and a new iPhone 14-like design. However, it may feature a single rear camera setup, that will follow the SE series design profile. The smartphone is also expected to get an upgrade from an LCD display to an OLED display along with a Face ID feature. Apple may use the A18 chip for the iPhone SE 4 along with 8GB of RAM. Since it is expected to come with the latest generation chip and greater RAM, experts suggest the smartphone will support Apple Intelligence out of the box. Therefore, it may become the most affordable AI-powered iPhone.

While these upgrades look promising, Apple may plan to increase prices for its affordable iPhone in comparison to its predecessor. The iPhone SE 3 was launched at a price of Rs. 43,900, whereas, the iPhone SE 4 may be priced around Rs.50000. Now, to confirm what Apple may announce, we will have to wait for the official launch of the iPhone SE 4.