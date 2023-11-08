iQOO 12 series featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset launched in China

iQOO, a sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, on Tuesday launched the iQOO 12 series phones in the country, debuting the series globally. Both iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro will arrive in India as well; in all likelihood, these will be launched here in December. The phones will be launched in India too, but at a later date.

Storage options

iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro are available in three storage options each. While the former comes in 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB options, the latter comes in 16/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB models.

Price

Phone Storage option Local price iQOO 12 12/256GB 16/512GB 16GB/1TB Chinese Yuan (CNY) 3999 CNY 4299 CNY 4699 iQOO 12 Pro 16/256GB 16/512GB 16GB/1TB CNY 4999 CNY 5499 CNY 5999

Specifications

Processors: The two handsets have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. These will be India's first smartphones with this chipset.

Display: iQOO 12 features a 6.78-inch, 2800x1260, 1.5K flat LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate and brightness of 144Hz and 3000 nits, respectively. iQOO 12 Pro comes with the same screen size, but a different display – E7 LTPO AMOLED.

Battery: 5000mAh (iQOO 12) and 5100mAh (iQOO Pro 12).

Operating system: Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

Camera: For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP front camera. The rear, meanwhile, has a triple camera setup – 50MP OmniVision OVH50 sensor, 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and 64MP telephoto lens (with 3x zoom support).

