News / Technology / iQOO 12 series featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset launched in China

iQOO 12 series featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset launched in China

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 08, 2023 01:41 AM IST

The pricing begins at CNY 3999 for iQOO 12 and CNY 4999 for iQOO 12 Pro.

iQOO, a sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, on Tuesday launched the iQOO 12 series phones in the country, debuting the series globally. Both iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro will arrive in India as well; in all likelihood, these will be launched here in December.

The phones will be launched in India too, but at a later date.
Storage options

iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro are available in three storage options each. While the former comes in 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB options, the latter comes in 16/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB models.

Price

PhoneStorage optionLocal price 
iQOO 12

12/256GB

16/512GB

16GB/1TB

Chinese Yuan (CNY) 3999 

CNY 4299 

CNY 4699 

iQOO 12 Pro

16/256GB

16/512GB

16GB/1TB

CNY 4999

CNY 5499

CNY 5999

Specifications

Processors: The two handsets have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. These will be India's first smartphones with this chipset.

Display: iQOO 12 features a 6.78-inch, 2800x1260, 1.5K flat LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate and brightness of 144Hz and 3000 nits, respectively. iQOO 12 Pro comes with the same screen size, but a different display – E7 LTPO AMOLED.

Battery: 5000mAh (iQOO 12) and 5100mAh (iQOO Pro 12).

Operating system: Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

Camera: For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP front camera. The rear, meanwhile, has a triple camera setup – 50MP OmniVision OVH50 sensor, 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and 64MP telephoto lens (with 3x zoom support).

