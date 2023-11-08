iQOO 12 series featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset launched in China
The pricing begins at CNY 3999 for iQOO 12 and CNY 4999 for iQOO 12 Pro.
iQOO, a sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, on Tuesday launched the iQOO 12 series phones in the country, debuting the series globally. Both iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro will arrive in India as well; in all likelihood, these will be launched here in December.
Storage options
iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro are available in three storage options each. While the former comes in 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB options, the latter comes in 16/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB models.
Price
|Phone
|Storage option
|Local price
|iQOO 12
12/256GB
16/512GB
16GB/1TB
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 3999
CNY 4299
CNY 4699
|iQOO 12 Pro
16/256GB
16/512GB
16GB/1TB
CNY 4999
CNY 5499
CNY 5999
Specifications
Processors: The two handsets have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. These will be India's first smartphones with this chipset.
Display: iQOO 12 features a 6.78-inch, 2800x1260, 1.5K flat LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate and brightness of 144Hz and 3000 nits, respectively. iQOO 12 Pro comes with the same screen size, but a different display – E7 LTPO AMOLED.
Battery: 5000mAh (iQOO 12) and 5100mAh (iQOO Pro 12).
Operating system: Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.
Camera: For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP front camera. The rear, meanwhile, has a triple camera setup – 50MP OmniVision OVH50 sensor, 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and 64MP telephoto lens (with 3x zoom support).
- Topics
- Iqoo