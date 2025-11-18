iQOO 15 launching in India on November 26: Price, features, offers and more

iQOO is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone, iQOO 15, next week in India. The company has already launched a microsite for the device, giving buyers an early glimpse of the upgrades to performance, display, camera hardware and software support. The upcoming smartphone will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and an AMOLED screen with higher brightness and refresh rate. Let’s take a closer look at what iQOO has in store for you with this upcoming flagship smartphone launch. iQOO 15 is launching in India on November 26.(iQOO)

iQOO 15: Launch Schedule and Availability in India

iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO 15 will launch in India on November 26. The device will go on sale through Amazon, the iQOO online store, and selected retail partners across the country. The company is expected to announce sale timings, bank deals, and bundled offers on the day of launch.

Ahead of the release, iQOO has introduced a Priority Pass, which allows interested buyers to pre-book the smartphone by paying Rs. 1,000. This pass is likely to give early access during the first sale, though final details will be shared during the launch event.

iQOO 15: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Industry reports suggest that the iQOO 15 will feature a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung M14 LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness. The device is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset supported by a Q3 computing chip paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

Under the hood, the iQOO 15 is likely to house a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging support. iQOO may also equip the smartphone with IP68/IP69 protection to protect it against dust and water exposure.

For photography, the device is expected to include a three 50MPcamera setup, including a main camera, an ultrawide lens, and a periscope telephoto unit. It is also expected to feature a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

iQOO 15: Price in India (Expected)

Industry experts suggest that the iQOO 15 may enter the Indian market at around Rs. 59,999. However, the final price will be confirmed at the launch event.