Is the latest Twitch update a major CS2 release date tease?

Counter-Strike has a new name on Twitch this week, raising fans’ hopes for CS2’s imminent release. Counter Strike 2 Limited beta test is live

The streaming platform has shortened the name of CS:GO to Counter-Strike, possibly indicating that the popular FPS is nearing its end.

The Amazon owned platform used to display the full name of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive under the iconic image of a CT in front of a yellow and blue background.

The image is still there, but the name has been changed. This comes as Valve teases CS2’s upcoming full release on Twitter, which might be the first sign that the Source 2 update is about to take over.

Fans are speculating that Twitch would be one of the first platforms to know about CS2’s arrival, because of all the expected drops and prizes for viewers upon release.

Players also noticed the change in CS2’s name. The Source 2 updated title used to have a Counter-Strike 2 handle, but now it has been recognized as a beta test by Twitch.

CS2 now has the name of Counter-Strike 2: Limited Test, as of today.

This has only added more hype to the situation. Rumors and hints have been circulating in the Counter-Strike community this week, with the devs adding more fuel to the fire. One question that Counter-Strike fans have is whether this will mean a transition in the competitive scene.

ALSO READ| ‘I kind of admired how they were able to create a world,’ Director reveals Dragon's Dogma 2 draws inspiration from GTA 5

Professional CS:GO players have said that CS2 is “not ready”, suggesting that the Source 2 update has a long way to go before hitting the esports scene.

Whether CS2 will immediately replace CS:GO in esports is still unknown, but it seems that not everyone is thrilled about its takeover in the casual scene either.

Players will have to wait for Valve to reveal any information about CS2’s role in the tournament scene once it releases.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!