Why is Max Muncy not playing tonight vs Braves? Is he injured? Latest Dodgers lineup update
Max Muncy’s status for Dodgers vs Braves Game 2 takes a shift as Los Angeles makes a notable lineup decision before Sunday’s matchup.
Max Muncy is not in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starting lineup for Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night.
However, the veteran is expected to be available off the bench if manager Dave Roberts needs him later in the game.
The Dodgers have made the change after Atlanta named left-hander Ray Kerr as its starter.
Miguel Rojas will take Muncy’s place at third base, while the rest of the Dodgers’ lineup stays largely the same.
Why is Max Muncy not starting?
Muncy is sitting out the start because the Dodgers are going with Rojas at third base against another left-handed pitcher. The move gives Los Angeles a different look at the bottom of the lineup while keeping Muncy available as a potential option later.
The decision comes just a day after Muncy made a big impact in the series opener. He hit a home run in the Dodgers’ win over Atlanta, helping Los Angeles take an early lead in the best-of-five series.
Despite that performance, Roberts has opted for a matchup-based lineup in Game 2.
Will Max Muncy play tonight?
Muncy is expected to be available as a substitute. His role could become more important once Atlanta turns to its bullpen, particularly if the Dodgers face a favorable matchup.
The Braves are also expected to use multiple pitchers, which could give Roberts a chance to bring Muncy into the game later.
The Dodgers entered Game 2 with a lead in the series after beating Atlanta in the opener. The team will now look to take another step toward advancing while Muncy waits for his opportunity.
Dodgers Game 2 lineup
Miguel Rojas moves into Muncy’s spot at third base, while the rest of the starting group stays mostly unchanged.
- Mookie Betts, shortstop
- Shohei Ohtani, designated hitter
- Will Smith, catcher
- Freddie Freeman, first base
- Teoscar Hernández, left field
- Kyle Tucker, right field
- Andy Pages, center field
- Miguel Rojas, third base
- Tommy Edman, second base
Max Muncy depth chart
- Third base: Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas
- Game 2 starter: Miguel Rojas
- Muncy’s role: Available off the bench
- Potential use: Later in the game based on the matchup
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More