Is your job safe? OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns that AI could replace specific jobs

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has started to become our day-to-day companion with significant advancements in the past year. Several experts and analysts have also predicted that AI will start replacing our jobs in several sectors by automating tedious manual tasks. Now, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also fears the same with the growing use of AI technology across sectors and companies. OpenAI CEO emphasised how AI tools have become sophisticated in doing complex tasks, risking replacing human jobs.(Bloomberg)

At the Capital Framework for Large Banks conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. In the conference, Altman highlighted that several jobs related to customer service could be replaced by AI automation capabilities. He also talked about how AI could be used in the healthcare sector, making faster diagnostics than human doctors.

AI to replace jobs in future

As per the OpenAI CEO, AI tools have reached a certain level of sophistication that could handle wide-range tasks on their own. It can not only manage or automate tasks, but also eliminate human errors, respond faster, and, most importantly, make tasks cost-effective. Altman highlighted one particular sector which could be most affected by the AI wave, and that is customer service. These jobs are expected to be the most vulnerable with the growing adoption of AI, and they will also not require any major human interference.

Altman said, “Now you call one of these things and AI answers. It’s like a super-smart, capable person. There’s no phone tree, there’s no transfers. It can do everything that any customer support agent at that company could do. It does not make mistakes. It’s very quick. You call once, the thing just happens, it’s done.” As AI is growing and expanding rapidly, it can not only resolve small queries but also manage complex tasks without human involvement.

While customer service jobs could be at risk, healthcare is another sector where AI could play a major role, as per the OpenAI CEO. With growing AI capabilities, it has started to outdo human doctors in detecting diseases and offering the right diagnosis. Altman added, “ChatGPT today, by the way, most of the time, can give you better – it’s like, a better diagnostician than most doctors in the world.” Therefore, these AI tools are slowly taking our places, making their space in day-to-day lives, without us even realising. While it makes several jobs easier, and works as a great human companion. But the risks of AI taking our jobs could be a major concern in the coming years.

