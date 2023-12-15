JioTV gets Premium Plans starting at 398. Check benefits, other details

Reliance Jio has announced three new Premium Plans for JioTV subscribers, with these starting at ₹398. Also, this marks the first time Jio has introduced a ‘Premium’ version of JioTV, which was previously available as a free-of-cost add-on with prepaid and postpaid mobile plans. JioTV Premium Plans (Image courtesy: JioTV

Here is all you need to know about the JioTV Premium Plans:

(1.) The prepaid offers are priced at ₹398, ₹1198, and ₹4498, and are available from December 15, i.e., today. In addition to these, there is a data add-on that comes for ₹148.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

(2.) These provide access to as many as 14 OTT platforms under a single login. The 14 OTT platforms are: JioCinema Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Docubay, Hoichoi, SunNXT, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, EpicON, and Kanccha Lanka.

(3.) To sign in for OTTs, people must use their mobile number associated with an eligible plan. It must also be noted that Disney+ and Prime Video can be accessed only from the respective platforms.

(4.) The plans are available as monthly, quarterly, and annual subscription offer, and a customer can choose any of the three.

(5.) The ₹398 offer is valid for 28 days, offering benefits such as 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS a day, and JioTV Premium (12 OTTs).

(6.) The ₹1198 plan can be used for 84 days, with benefits such as 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS a day, and JioTV Premium (14 OTTs).

(7.) The ₹4498 offer is for one year, with benefits such as 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS a day, and JioTV Premium (14 OTTs). It can be availed with an EMI option as well.

(8.) Finally, the ₹148 add-on plan is valid for 28 days, and offers 10GB data, along with JioTV Premium (12 OTTs).