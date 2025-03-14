Last day of Amazon Summer Appliances Fest! Up to 81% off on coolers, fans, water purifiers
Mar 14, 2025 10:00 AM IST
Stay cool and refreshed with air coolers, fans, purifiers, juicers, blenders, and inverters at great discounts in the Amazon Summer Appliances Sale.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Sumeet Thermo1000 Stainless Steel 24 Hours Hot & Cold ISI Certified Double Walled Leak Proof Vacuum Flask/Water Bottle for Office/School/College/Gym/Picnic/Home/Trekking- 1000ml, Silver View Details
|
₹575
|
|
|
Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible View Details
|
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources View Details
|
|
|
|
INALSA Hand Blender 1000 Watts with Chopper, Whisker| Variable Speed & Turbo Speed Function|100% Copper Motor|1Liter|Low Noise |Anti-Splash Technology|Home&kitchen|2 Year Warranty (Robot Inox 1000E) View Details
|
|
|
|
Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty - Best Choice For Big Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Whitecloud TRANSFORMING HOMES® Silicone Popsicle Molds, Baby Popsicle Molds Silicone BPA Free, Ice Pop Maker, Kids Ice Cream DIY Pop Molds, Storage Container for Homemade Food. IC7-1 (Mulitcolor) View Details
|
₹229
|
|
|
Bajaj DMH90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 yr Warranty (1 yr standard + 2 yrs extended warranty【White】 View Details
|
|
|
|
Crompton Ozone 88 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details
|
|
|
|
Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter compatible | Cooler for Room | 3 yr Warranty (1 yr standard + 2 yr extended warranty【White】 View Details
|
|
|
|
Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home | Cooler for Room | Inverter Compatible | 16Ft Powerful Air Throw | High Speed Fan | 3 yr Warranty (1 yr standard + 2 yrs extended warranty【White】 View Details
|
|
|
|
Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible View Details
|
|
|
|
Orient Electric Stark 110 L Heavy Duty Commercial Air Cooler With 20 Fan | Aerofan Technology |High-Density Honeycomb Cooling Pads | Extra Powerful Air Throw & Auto Water Refill Technology| Grey View Details
|
|
|
|
Orient Electric Smartchill 125L Desert Cooler | With ice chamber | Densenest Honeycomb Pads | 190W Power Consumption | 1 Year Product Warranty by Orient | White View Details
|
|
|
|
Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function View Details
|
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 2 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish,Decorative Fan,Elegant Looks,High Air Delivery,Energy Saving,100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty By Brand|3.8 stars,(Pack Of 1,Copper) View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Elite Smart 1200mm 5-Star BLDC Fan, Remote Ceiling Fan for Home, Works with Alexa, High Air Delivery, Free Installation, 3-Year Warranty, Newly Launched in 2025 (Pearl White - Smart) View Details
|
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa 400mm Wall Mount Fan | Wall Fans for Home | Silent BLDC Wall Fan | Remote with Timer & Sleep Control | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1 View Details
|
|
|
|
Orient Electric Apex Prime with 5 Years warranty by Orient | Strong & Decorative Ceiling Fan for Home| 1200mm BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Anti-Rust & Long-lasting | Smoke Brown View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa 400mm Wall Mount Fan | Wall Fans for Home | Silent BLDC Wall Fan | Remote with Timer & Sleep Control | 2 Year Warranty (Snow White) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Elite 1200mm 5-star BLDC fan, Remote Ceiling Fan for Home, Works with Alexa, High Air Delivery, Free Installation, 3-Year Warranty, Newly launched in 2025 (Blaze Brown) View Details
|
₹4,099
|
|
|
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi enabled SMART Water Purifier | Titanium Duo Filters last for 2 Yrs | Filter Life Monitoring | Automated Service Alerts | 9 Stage Purification | 3-in-1 Active Copper View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi enabled SMART Purifier | Stainless Steel Tank | Titanium Duo Filters last for 2 Yrs | Water Quality Indication | Filter Life Monitoring | 3-in-1 Active Copper View Details
|
₹22,199
|
|
|
Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Storage Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | Input & Output TDS Indicator | 2.5L Storage Tank | 8-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient UV+UF+Active Copper, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details
|
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹20,990
|
|
|
Orpat HHB-100E WOB 250-Watt Hand Blender (White) View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
KENT 16051 Hand Blender 300 W | 5 Variable Speed Control | Multiple Beaters & Dough Hooks | Turbo Function, Plastic, 300 Watts View Details
|
|
|
|
PHILIPS HL1655/00 Hand Blender | Powerful 250W Motor | with Rust free steel arm | Easy single trigger operation | Specially designed blades | Wall bracket for easy storage, 2year warranty Blue & White View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Philips HR3705/10 300 Watt Lightweight Hand Mixer, Blender with 5 speed control settings, stainless steel accessories and 2 years warranty(black color) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
InstaCuppa Portable Blender for Smoothie, Milk Shakes, Crushing Ice and Juice, USB Rechargeable Battery with 4000 mAh 230 Watts Motor, 500 ML, built-in Jar, Black (Stainless Steel Blades) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00, Black & Transparent, Large View Details
|
|
|
|
Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre Juicer, Ink Black View Details
|
|
|
|
PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2788/00, Black & Transparent, Medium View Details
|
₹1,290
|
|
|
BOSS E111 Portable 125 Watt Hand Blender (Grey) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
INALSA Hand Blender 1000 Watts with Chopper, Whisker| Variable Speed & Turbo Speed Function|100% Copper Motor|1Liter|Low Noise |Anti-Splash Technology|Home&kitchen|2 Year Warranty (Robot Inox 1000E) View Details
|
|
|
|
AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Prestige 750 Watts Iris Plus Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar)| 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades| View Details
|
|
|
|
Butterfly Jet Elite 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Sturdy Polycarbonate Juicer Jar | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey View Details
|
|
|
|
Sujata Dynamix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1500 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml View Details
|
|
|
|
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey View Details
|
|
|
|
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W|Mixie For Kitchen With Nutri-Pro Features|3 SS Mixer Jars For Heavy Duty Grinding|Adjustable Speed Control|Multifunctional Blade System|2 Year Warranty By Bajaj|Purple View Details
|
|
|
|
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23) View Details
|
|
|
|
Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W|Mixie For Kitchen With Nutri-Pro Features|3 SS Mixer Jars For Heavy Duty Grinding|Adjustable Speed Control|Multifunctional Blade System|2 Year Warranty By Bajaj|Purple View Details
|
|
|
|
Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Red Charge RC 25000 200Ah | Recyclable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 36 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹16,349
|
|
|
Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty - Best Choice For Big Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Inverlast ILTT 26060 220Ah | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 60 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹19,698
|
|
|
Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Shakti Charge SC18060 150Ah | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 60 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹14,099
|
|
|
Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 150 Ah, Recyclable Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops (Blue & White) View Details
|
|
|
|
OKAYA PowerUP OPLT19036 160Ah Long Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops with Certified Extra Backup | Spillage Free & Low Maintenance Design | 36 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹11,339
|
|
|
Luminous Red Charge RC 18000ST Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 150 Ah/12V Short Tubular | Easy Installation | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | with 36 Months Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Luminous Inverlast ILTT20060 Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 160 Ah Tall Tubular | Easy Installation | Durable & Reliable | Minimum Maintenance | 60 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹14,349
|
|
|
Livguard IT 1636STJ |Short Tubular Jumbo Inverter Battery |160 Ah |36 Months Warranty | Reliable Backup for Home, Office and Shop View Details
|
|
|
|
Livguard IT 1672TT |Tall Tubular Inverter Battery |160 Ah |72 Months Warranty | Reliable Backup for Home, Office and Shop View Details
|
₹14,099
|
|
|
HAZEL Aluminium Kulfi Mould |Kulfi Moulds Set of 6 with Stand & 12 Ice Cream Sticks DIY Kit |Reusable Ice Cream Maker Popsicle Mould View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Clazkit Set of 6 Plastic Reusable Ice Pop Makers, Homemade Popsicle/Frozen Ice Cream/Kulfi Candy for Children & Adults - Multicolor, 11.4 x 11.9 x 14.1 cm View Details
|
₹93
|
|
|
GRANTH ENTERPRISE Ice Pop Makers Popsicle Ice Cream Moulds Tray Kulfi Candy Ice Lolly Mold for Children (Heart Candy) View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
ClazKit 6 Pcs 100% Food Grade Homemade Reusable Ice Popsicle Makers Frozen Ice Cream Moulds Tray Kulfi Candy Ice Lolly Mould for Children & Adults, Plastic, 10.7 x 15.2 x 16.7 Cm View Details
|
₹126
|
|
|
ZURATO Plastic Homemade Ice Lolly Popsicle Mold Reusable Ice Cream Molds, Kulfi Candy Maker Dishwasher Safe Durable Ice Pop Molds Tray-Pack Of 2, 13.5 x 7 x 8 Centimeters View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Whitecloud TRANSFORMING HOMES® Silicone Popsicle Molds, Baby Popsicle Molds Silicone BPA Free, Ice Pop Maker, Kids Ice Cream DIY Pop Molds, Storage Container for Homemade Food. IC7-1 (Mulitcolor) View Details
|
₹229
|
|
|
E-COSMOS Set of 6 Plastic 100% Food Grade Homemade Reusable for Home, Kitchen, Ice Lolly Mould,Popsicle Frozen Ice Cream, Ice Pop Makers, Kulfi Candy Mould Tray for Children & Adults - Multicolor View Details
|
₹139
|
|
|
KARP Set Of 6 Plastic Reusable Ice Pop Makers - Homemade Popsicle Frozen Ice Cream Moulds Tray - Kulfi Candy Ice Lolly Mold For Children & Adults - Green Color, 16.5 x 15 x 14.5 Centimeters View Details
|
₹317
|
|
|
Sumeet Thermo1000 Stainless Steel 24 Hours Hot & Cold ISI Certified Double Walled Leak Proof Vacuum Flask/Water Bottle for Office/School/College/Gym/Picnic/Home/Trekking- 1000ml, Silver View Details
|
₹575
|
|
|
Borosil Hydra Coffeemate 300 ml Stainless Steel Travel Mug | Double Wall Vacuum Insulated, Black | 8 Hrs Hot & 14 Hours Cold | Ideal for Personal & Corporate Gifting View Details
|
₹619
|
|
|
CELLO H2O Round Unbreakable Plastic Water Bottle | Lid is sealed by a silicone ring | Leak proof & break-proof | Best Usage for Office/School/College | 1 Liter | Assorted, Set of 3 View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
Borosil Hydra GoSports 900 ml Stainless Steel Water Bottle | Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Flask, Black | 14 Hrs Hot & 18 Hours Cold | Ideal for Personal & Corporate Gifting View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo 1000ml Stainless Steel Insulated (Thermosteel) Water Bottle | 24 Hours Hot and Cold | Leakproof, Rust and Corrosion Resistant| For Travel, Office, Trekking, Home (Silver) View Details
|
₹554.51
|
|
|
CELLO Detox Fruit & Tea Infuser Glass Water Bottle| Wide Cap Sealed With Flip Top | Leak Proof & Durable | Ideal for Gym, Office, Travel | 750ml, Green View Details
|
₹249
|
|
|
CELLO H2O Glass Fridge Water Bottle with Plastic Cap | Leak proof & break-proof | Wide mouth & Easy to Clean | Best Usage for Office/School/College | Set of 3, 920ml | Blue View Details
|
₹744
|
|
|
CELLO Venice Plastic Water Bottle | Unbreakable and Hygienic | Perfect for staying hydrated at the school,college, work, gym and outdoor adventures Water Bottle | 1 Litre | Set of 6, Assorted View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Slim Stainless Steel Water Bottle, Set of 3, 1 liter Each View Details
|
₹659
|
|
|
Pigeon by Stovekraft Stainless Steel Inox Hydra Drinking Water Bottle 900 ml - Silver View Details
|
₹189
|
|
View More Products