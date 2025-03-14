Last day of Amazon Summer Appliances Fest! Up to 81% off on coolers, fans, water purifiers

Menu Explore
Stay cool and refreshed with air coolers, fans, purifiers, juicers, blenders, and inverters at great discounts in the Amazon Summer Appliances Sale.

Sumeet Thermo1000 Stainless Steel 24 Hours Hot & Cold ISI Certified Double Walled Leak Proof Vacuum Flask/Water Bottle for Office/School/College/Gym/Picnic/Home/Trekking- 1000ml, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹575

Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible View Details checkDetails

atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

INALSA Hand Blender 1000 Watts with Chopper, Whisker| Variable Speed & Turbo Speed Function|100% Copper Motor|1Liter|Low Noise |Anti-Splash Technology|Home&kitchen|2 Year Warranty (Robot Inox 1000E) View Details checkDetails

Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty - Best Choice For Big Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Whitecloud TRANSFORMING HOMES® Silicone Popsicle Molds, Baby Popsicle Molds Silicone BPA Free, Ice Pop Maker, Kids Ice Cream DIY Pop Molds, Storage Container for Homemade Food. IC7-1 (Mulitcolor) View Details checkDetails

₹229

Bajaj DMH90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 yr Warranty (1 yr standard + 2 yrs extended warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

Crompton Ozone 88 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details checkDetails

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter compatible | Cooler for Room | 3 yr Warranty (1 yr standard + 2 yr extended warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home | Cooler for Room | Inverter Compatible | 16Ft Powerful Air Throw | High Speed Fan | 3 yr Warranty (1 yr standard + 2 yrs extended warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details checkDetails

Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible View Details checkDetails

Orient Electric Stark 110 L Heavy Duty Commercial Air Cooler With 20 Fan | Aerofan Technology |High-Density Honeycomb Cooling Pads | Extra Powerful Air Throw & Auto Water Refill Technology| Grey View Details checkDetails

Orient Electric Smartchill 125L Desert Cooler | With ice chamber | Densenest Honeycomb Pads | 190W Power Consumption | 1 Year Product Warranty by Orient | White View Details checkDetails

Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function View Details checkDetails

atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 2 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details checkDetails

Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish,Decorative Fan,Elegant Looks,High Air Delivery,Energy Saving,100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty By Brand|3.8 stars,(Pack Of 1,Copper) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

atomberg Renesa Elite Smart 1200mm 5-Star BLDC Fan, Remote Ceiling Fan for Home, Works with Alexa, High Air Delivery, Free Installation, 3-Year Warranty, Newly Launched in 2025 (Pearl White - Smart) View Details checkDetails

atomberg Renesa 400mm Wall Mount Fan | Wall Fans for Home | Silent BLDC Wall Fan | Remote with Timer & Sleep Control | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details checkDetails

Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

Orient Electric Apex Prime with 5 Years warranty by Orient | Strong & Decorative Ceiling Fan for Home| 1200mm BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Anti-Rust & Long-lasting | Smoke Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

atomberg Renesa 400mm Wall Mount Fan | Wall Fans for Home | Silent BLDC Wall Fan | Remote with Timer & Sleep Control | 2 Year Warranty (Snow White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

atomberg Renesa Elite 1200mm 5-star BLDC fan, Remote Ceiling Fan for Home, Works with Alexa, High Air Delivery, Free Installation, 3-Year Warranty, Newly launched in 2025 (Blaze Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹4,099

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi enabled SMART Water Purifier | Titanium Duo Filters last for 2 Yrs | Filter Life Monitoring | Automated Service Alerts | 9 Stage Purification | 3-in-1 Active Copper View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi enabled SMART Purifier | Stainless Steel Tank | Titanium Duo Filters last for 2 Yrs | Water Quality Indication | Filter Life Monitoring | 3-in-1 Active Copper View Details checkDetails

₹22,199

Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Storage Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | Input & Output TDS Indicator | 2.5L Storage Tank | 8-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient UV+UF+Active Copper, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

HUL Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

Orpat HHB-100E WOB 250-Watt Hand Blender (White) View Details checkDetails

₹749

KENT 16051 Hand Blender 300 W | 5 Variable Speed Control | Multiple Beaters & Dough Hooks | Turbo Function, Plastic, 300 Watts View Details checkDetails

PHILIPS HL1655/00 Hand Blender | Powerful 250W Motor | with Rust free steel arm | Easy single trigger operation | Specially designed blades | Wall bracket for easy storage, 2year warranty Blue & White View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Philips HR3705/10 300 Watt Lightweight Hand Mixer, Blender with 5 speed control settings, stainless steel accessories and 2 years warranty(black color) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

InstaCuppa Portable Blender for Smoothie, Milk Shakes, Crushing Ice and Juice, USB Rechargeable Battery with 4000 mAh 230 Watts Motor, 500 ML, built-in Jar, Black (Stainless Steel Blades) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00, Black & Transparent, Large View Details checkDetails

Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre Juicer, Ink Black View Details checkDetails

PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2788/00, Black & Transparent, Medium View Details checkDetails

₹1,290

BOSS E111 Portable 125 Watt Hand Blender (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

INALSA Hand Blender 1000 Watts with Chopper, Whisker| Variable Speed & Turbo Speed Function|100% Copper Motor|1Liter|Low Noise |Anti-Splash Technology|Home&kitchen|2 Year Warranty (Robot Inox 1000E) View Details checkDetails

AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/Black View Details checkDetails

Prestige 750 Watts Iris Plus Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar)| 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades| View Details checkDetails

Butterfly Jet Elite 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Sturdy Polycarbonate Juicer Jar | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey View Details checkDetails

Sujata Dynamix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1500 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml View Details checkDetails

Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey View Details checkDetails

Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black) View Details checkDetails

Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W|Mixie For Kitchen With Nutri-Pro Features|3 SS Mixer Jars For Heavy Duty Grinding|Adjustable Speed Control|Multifunctional Blade System|2 Year Warranty By Bajaj|Purple View Details checkDetails

Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23) View Details checkDetails

Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W|Mixie For Kitchen With Nutri-Pro Features|3 SS Mixer Jars For Heavy Duty Grinding|Adjustable Speed Control|Multifunctional Blade System|2 Year Warranty By Bajaj|Purple View Details checkDetails

Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Red Charge RC 25000 200Ah | Recyclable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 36 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹16,349

Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty - Best Choice For Big Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Inverlast ILTT 26060 220Ah | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 60 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹19,698

Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Shakti Charge SC18060 150Ah | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 60 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹14,099

Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 150 Ah, Recyclable Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops (Blue & White) View Details checkDetails

OKAYA PowerUP OPLT19036 160Ah Long Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops with Certified Extra Backup | Spillage Free & Low Maintenance Design | 36 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹11,339

Luminous Red Charge RC 18000ST Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 150 Ah/12V Short Tubular | Easy Installation | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | with 36 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

Luminous Inverlast ILTT20060 Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 160 Ah Tall Tubular | Easy Installation | Durable & Reliable | Minimum Maintenance | 60 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹14,349

Livguard IT 1636STJ |Short Tubular Jumbo Inverter Battery |160 Ah |36 Months Warranty | Reliable Backup for Home, Office and Shop View Details checkDetails

Livguard IT 1672TT |Tall Tubular Inverter Battery |160 Ah |72 Months Warranty | Reliable Backup for Home, Office and Shop View Details checkDetails

₹14,099

HAZEL Aluminium Kulfi Mould |Kulfi Moulds Set of 6 with Stand & 12 Ice Cream Sticks DIY Kit |Reusable Ice Cream Maker Popsicle Mould View Details checkDetails

₹399

Clazkit Set of 6 Plastic Reusable Ice Pop Makers, Homemade Popsicle/Frozen Ice Cream/Kulfi Candy for Children & Adults - Multicolor, 11.4 x 11.9 x 14.1 cm View Details checkDetails

₹93

GRANTH ENTERPRISE Ice Pop Makers Popsicle Ice Cream Moulds Tray Kulfi Candy Ice Lolly Mold for Children (Heart Candy) View Details checkDetails

₹299

ClazKit 6 Pcs 100% Food Grade Homemade Reusable Ice Popsicle Makers Frozen Ice Cream Moulds Tray Kulfi Candy Ice Lolly Mould for Children & Adults, Plastic, 10.7 x 15.2 x 16.7 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹126

ZURATO Plastic Homemade Ice Lolly Popsicle Mold Reusable Ice Cream Molds, Kulfi Candy Maker Dishwasher Safe Durable Ice Pop Molds Tray-Pack Of 2, 13.5 x 7 x 8 Centimeters View Details checkDetails

₹399

Whitecloud TRANSFORMING HOMES® Silicone Popsicle Molds, Baby Popsicle Molds Silicone BPA Free, Ice Pop Maker, Kids Ice Cream DIY Pop Molds, Storage Container for Homemade Food. IC7-1 (Mulitcolor) View Details checkDetails

₹229

E-COSMOS Set of 6 Plastic 100% Food Grade Homemade Reusable for Home, Kitchen, Ice Lolly Mould,Popsicle Frozen Ice Cream, Ice Pop Makers, Kulfi Candy Mould Tray for Children & Adults - Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹139

KARP Set Of 6 Plastic Reusable Ice Pop Makers - Homemade Popsicle Frozen Ice Cream Moulds Tray - Kulfi Candy Ice Lolly Mold For Children & Adults - Green Color, 16.5 x 15 x 14.5 Centimeters View Details checkDetails

₹317

Sumeet Thermo1000 Stainless Steel 24 Hours Hot & Cold ISI Certified Double Walled Leak Proof Vacuum Flask/Water Bottle for Office/School/College/Gym/Picnic/Home/Trekking- 1000ml, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹575

Borosil Hydra Coffeemate 300 ml Stainless Steel Travel Mug | Double Wall Vacuum Insulated, Black | 8 Hrs Hot & 14 Hours Cold | Ideal for Personal & Corporate Gifting View Details checkDetails

₹619

CELLO H2O Round Unbreakable Plastic Water Bottle | Lid is sealed by a silicone ring | Leak proof & break-proof | Best Usage for Office/School/College | 1 Liter | Assorted, Set of 3 View Details checkDetails

₹349

Borosil Hydra GoSports 900 ml Stainless Steel Water Bottle | Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Flask, Black | 14 Hrs Hot & 18 Hours Cold | Ideal for Personal & Corporate Gifting View Details checkDetails

₹849

Amazon Brand - Solimo 1000ml Stainless Steel Insulated (Thermosteel) Water Bottle | 24 Hours Hot and Cold | Leakproof, Rust and Corrosion Resistant| For Travel, Office, Trekking, Home (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹554.51

CELLO Detox Fruit & Tea Infuser Glass Water Bottle| Wide Cap Sealed With Flip Top | Leak Proof & Durable | Ideal for Gym, Office, Travel | 750ml, Green View Details checkDetails

₹249

CELLO H2O Glass Fridge Water Bottle with Plastic Cap | Leak proof & break-proof | Wide mouth & Easy to Clean | Best Usage for Office/School/College | Set of 3, 920ml | Blue View Details checkDetails

₹744

CELLO Venice Plastic Water Bottle | Unbreakable and Hygienic | Perfect for staying hydrated at the school,college, work, gym and outdoor adventures Water Bottle | 1 Litre | Set of 6, Assorted View Details checkDetails

₹499

Amazon Brand - Solimo Slim Stainless Steel Water Bottle, Set of 3, 1 liter Each View Details checkDetails

₹659

Pigeon by Stovekraft Stainless Steel Inox Hydra Drinking Water Bottle 900 ml - Silver View Details checkDetails

₹189

Summer’s here, and beating the heat is a must! While air conditioners are great, the charm of a good air cooler is unbeatable—energy-efficient and perfect for dry heat. Ceiling fans? Absolute lifesavers! A reliable water purifier keeps you hydrated, while juicers, blenders, and mixer grinders help whip up refreshing drinks. Inverter batteries ensure the power stays on, and an ice cream maker lets you enjoy homemade treats. Even a trusty water bottle is a summer essential.

Beat the heat with top summer appliances—coolers, fans, purifiers, juicers, and inverters on sale!
Beat the heat with top summer appliances—coolers, fans, purifiers, juicers, and inverters on sale!

The best part? Amazon’s Summer Appliances Sale is live—so grab these must-haves now and stay cool all season! Shop smart, stay refreshed! We have put together a list of some of the best options on Amazon.

Best offers of coolers, up to 53% off

Air coolers are energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and perfect for dry summers. They provide fresh, breezy comfort at a fraction of AC costs. Grab one now during Amazon’s Summer Appliances Sale!

Best offers of fans, up to 43% off

Ceiling fans, tower fans, stand fans, and table fans keep you cool effortlessly. From powerful airflow to compact designs, they’re summer essentials. Grab yours now during Amazon’s Summer Appliances Sale!

Best offers of water purifiers, up to 48% off

Water purifiers ensure safe, clean drinking water, protecting you from contaminants. Stay hydrated and healthy this summer. Don’t miss Amazon’s Summer Appliances Sale—grab the best purifier for your home today!

Best offers of juicers and blenders, up to 46% off

Juicers and blenders make refreshing drinks effortless, perfect for summer. From smoothies to fresh juices, stay cool and energised. Grab top models now during Amazon’s Summer Appliances Sale—blend, sip, and enjoy!

Best offers of mixer grinders, up to mixer grinders 65% off

Mixer grinders are kitchen essentials, making grinding, blending, and mixing effortless. From chutneys to smoothies, they do it all. Grab yours now during Amazon’s Summer Appliances Sale and upgrade your kitchen!

Best offers of inverter batteries, up to 50% off

Inverter batteries keep your fans, coolers, and appliances running during power cuts, ensuring uninterrupted comfort. Stay prepared this summer—grab reliable inverter batteries now during Amazon’s Summer Appliances Sale!

Best offers of ice cream makers, up to 81% off

Ice cream makers let you enjoy homemade, delicious treats anytime. Beat the summer heat with fresh, customised flavours. Get yours now during Amazon’s Summer Appliances Sale and indulge in frozen delights!

Best offers of water bottles, up to 63% off

Water bottles are summer essentials, keeping you hydrated wherever you go. Insulated ones keep drinks cool for hours. Grab yours now during Amazon’s Summer Appliances Sale and stay refreshed all day!

Similar articles for you

Best fans in India 2025: Top 10 Atomberg, Havells, Orient fans with noiseless cooling, energy savings and smart features

Best stand fan in March 2025: Top 10 picks for powerful cooling, energy efficiency, and enhanced air circulation

Best water purifier brands in 2025: Choose from most trusted brands like Aquaguard, Pureit and more, top 10 picks

Best UV water purifiers in 2025: Top 10 options for safe, pure, and hygienic drinking water at home

Best air coolers of 2025 for eco-friendly cooling and lower electricity bills this summer

Best air coolers for small rooms: Choose from our top 10 picks for powerful cooling in small areas


Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

