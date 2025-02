Last Day of Valentine Special TV sale! Up to 71% off on Samsung, LG to make your cosy movie nights even more magical

What makes a TV the best pick for your home? It should bring your favourite love stories and movie marathons to life with stunning visuals and rich sound. A great TV isn’t just about entertainment, it sets the mood for cosy nights, heartfelt moments, and unforgettable date nights. A little extra? Smart features that make streaming effortless and a design that blends beautifully into your space. The last day of the Valentine Special TV sale is here, with up to 71% off on Samsung, LG, Sony, Mi, and Acer TVs. Enjoy Valentine movie nights, laughter, and shared moments with a TV that fits your home. Grab the best deal before the sale ends today! Your love story deserves the best screen! Last Day of Valentine Special TV sale.

Last day of Valentine Special TV sale on 43 inch smart TVs: Up to 59% off

Nothing says romance like a cosy movie night with your special someone. A 43 inch TV sets the perfect scene, from heartwarming love stories to thrilling adventures you both enjoy. With up to 59% off on Samsung, LG, Sony, Mi, and Acer, the last day of the Valentine Special TV sale is your chance to bring home a screen made for unforgettable moments. Do not miss out before the curtains close on this special offer.

Top deals on 43 inch smart TVs for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Save big on 50 inch TVs with up to 71% off on the last day of Valentine Special TV Sale

Dimmed lights, a bowl of popcorn, and your favourite person by your side. Nothing beats a cosy movie night at home. A 50 inch TV makes every scene feel richer, turning simple moments into lasting memories. On the last day of Valentine Special TV sale, get up to 71% off on Samsung, LG, Sony, Mi, and Acer. Make the most of this Valentine’s sale and bring home a TV that makes every moment special.

Top deals on 50 inch smart TVs for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best 55 inch TV deals on the last day of Valentine Special TV sale: Up to 69% off

Curl up with your special someone, lights dimmed, and a 55 inch screen bringing your favourite love story to life. Sounds dreamy right? The last day of Valentine Special TV sale is your last chance to grab amazing discounts on Samsung, LG, Sony, Mi, and Acer 55 inch smart TVs. Do not let this moment slip away and bring home the screen that makes every movie night magical.

Top deals on 55 inch smart TVs for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Big screen, bigger love: Up to 62% off on 65 inch TVs at the last day of Valentine Special TV sale

A movie night hits differently when the screen is as grand as your love. The two of you curled up, lost in the world of your favourite films, with crystal clear visuals and sound that pulls you right in. This is your last chance to bring home a 65 inch TV from Samsung, LG, Sony, Mi, Acer, and more at up to 62% off. Make every night one to remember!

Top deals on 65 inch smart TVs for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Go big on love: Up to 62% off on 75 inch smart TVs at the last day of Valentine Special TV sale

A love this big deserves a screen to match! A 75 inch smart TV turns movie nights into something truly special, wrapping you and your special someone in stunning visuals and immersive sound. From romantic classics to action-packed adventures, every moment feels larger than life. This is the last chance to grab top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Mi, and Acer at up to 62% off. Don’t let this deal slip away!

Top deals on 75 inch smart TVs for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Go big on love with 85 inch and above TVs at last day of Valentine Special TV sale, up to 68% off

Some moments are meant to be larger than life, just like your love. An 85 inch or bigger TV pulls you right into the story, making every date night, thrilling chase, or family watch party feel unforgettable. The last day of the Valentine Special TV sale is here with up to 68% off on Samsung, LG, Sony, Mi, and Acer. Bring home the big screen before the sale ends.

Top deals on 85 inches and above smart TVs for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Last day of Valentine Special TV sale on budget friendly 32 inch smart TVs, up to 59% off

If you prefer a compact screen or are shopping on a budget, 32 inch smart TVs bring all the entertainment without stretching your wallet. Stream your favourite shows, enjoy cosy binge watching sessions, and experience crisp visuals in a size that fits just right. With exciting Valentine’s Day deals, now is the time to bring home a smart TV at a price you’ll love!

Top deals on 32 inches smart TVs for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you:

Get up to 70% off on TVs for Valentine's Day to make your date night special, From Redmi, Xiaomi, LG, Samsung, and more

Best premium TVs in 2025: Transform your home into a theatre with stunning 4K and 8K OLED, QLED, and mini LED displays

Best 32 inch TVs in 2025: Big entertainment in a size that fits anywhere, compact yet feature-rich for better viewing

Best 4K smart TVs: Top 9 models from the best TV brands like Sony, LG and more for a cinematic experience

Best mid range TVs in February 2025: 4K smart TVs that deliver big on quality without a huge price; Top 10 options

Best TV brands: Top picks to help you find the best television from brands like LG, Acer, Samsung and more

FAQs on the Last Day of the Valentine Special TV Sale Are 32 inch TVs available at a discount? Yes, budget-friendly 32 inch smart TVs are included in the sale, making them a great choice for smaller rooms or personal use.

Is EMI or no cost EMI available on TVs during the sale? Yes, many TVs in the sale come with no-cost EMI options, allowing you to spread the cost over easy monthly payments.

Can I get an OLED or QLED TV on sale? Definitely! OLED and QLED TVs from leading brands are available at special discounts, making it the perfect time to bring home a cinematic experience.

Can I exchange my old TV for a new one during the sale? Many retailers offer exchange deals, allowing you to trade in your old TV for an extra discount on your new purchase.

Will I get a free installation on my new TV? Most brands provide free installation and wall-mounting for select models. Check the product details before purchasing.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.