Looking for richer TV sound? These premium soundbars deliver clarity and punch without complicating your setup
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 03:00 pm IST
Premium soundbars have become the simplest way to bring warmth, clarity and presence back into home audio. This guide explores models that genuinely elevate everyday listening
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Most ratingsSony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Great looksJBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W) View Details
|
₹71,999
|
|
|
PriceySonos Arc Ultra | Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, WiFi, Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa for 9.1.4 Surround Sound for TV and Music - White View Details
|
₹99,999
|
|
|
Unique designSony Bravia Theatre Quad (HT-A9M2) Premium Soundbar System with 360 SSM, Wireless Multi Dimensional Surround Sound (IMAX, Dolby Atmos/DTSx,360 RA, Voice Zoom3, 8K/4K HDR), Grey View Details
|
₹199,989
|
|
|
High endSony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 (HT-A9000) with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping,IMAX,Dolby Atmos/DTSx Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV(Hi Res,360 RA,Voice Zoom3,8K/4K HDR,HDMI eArc,Bluetooth),Black View Details
|
₹129,990
|
|
|
Sony HT-A3000 A Series Premium Soundbar 3.1Ch 360 Spatial Sound Mapping Soundbar For Surround Sound Home Theatre System With Dolby Atmos(DTS:X,360RA,BT,HDMI eArc&Optical,Alexa,Spotify),Black View Details
|
₹57,990
|
|
|
New launchSony New Launch Bravia Theatre Bar 8 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI, IMAX, Dolby Atmos/DTSX(HT-A8000) -Black View Details
|
₹89,990
|
|
|
Blaupunkt SBW600 XCEED 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos I Direct Transmit Sound I Premium Home Theater I 360 Surround Sound I Premium Metallic Design I Immersive 3D Audio with Wireless Subwoofer View Details
|
₹44,999
|
|
|
Zebronics 900 Watts Soundbar, 7.1.2 CH, Dolby Atmos, 12 Wireless Subwoofer, Home Theatre, Bluetooth v5.3, TV eARC, Optical, AcoustiMax Audio Technology, Premium Finish (Juke Bar 9920) View Details
|
₹32,999
|
|
|
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) | Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, Amazon Alexa for TV and Music Streaming - White View Details
|
₹49,999
|
|
