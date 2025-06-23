Lost your phone? Track, block, and recover it using these government and app tools

Losing a phone can disrupt daily life and raise concerns about privacy and security. Fortunately, several tools and government initiatives in India provide ways to locate, block, and recover lost or stolen mobile devices. One of the key resources available is the Sanchar Saathi portal, developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) under the Department of Telecom. This platform uses a centralised system to help track phones using their unique IMEI numbers. Here’s how you can track and recover your lost phone using government and built-in device tools.(Pexels)

How to Track Your Lost Phone Using Sanchar Saathi

The Sanchar Saathi portal connects users, police, cybercrime units, and telecom operators to combat mobile phone theft. Since its launch, it has blocked over three million devices and helped return more than four hundred thousand phones to their owners. To use this service, follow these steps:

Obtain a duplicate SIM card from your telecom provider. File a police complaint reporting your phone as lost or stolen. Visit the Sanchar Saathi website at https://www.ceir.gov.in/. Select the “Block/Stolen mobile” option. Enter your phone’s IMEI number, complaint details, Aadhaar-linked address, and an alternative contact number. Submit the information.

Once registered, the system immediately alerts relevant authorities and operators. If someone tries to use your lost phone, whether with the original SIM or a new one, the system triggers alerts that help trace the device. Quick reporting improves the chances of recovery before the phone changes hands or is moved out of the country.

Alternative Options to Track Mobile Phones

Apart from government services, smartphone manufacturers and platforms offer tools to locate lost devices:

Google’s Find My Device: Available as an app and website, it lets users see their registered Android devices on a map. The service allows you to ring the phone, lock it remotely, display messages on the screen, or erase data to protect your information.

Available as an app and website, it lets users see their registered Android devices on a map. The service allows you to ring the phone, lock it remotely, display messages on the screen, or erase data to protect your information. Samsung’s Find My Mobile: This service works similarly for Samsung devices, offering tracking, locking, and wiping options.

To use Google’s Find My Device, sign in to your Google account, select your missing device, and track its location. You can play a sound to locate the phone nearby or send a lock command to secure it from unauthorised access. If necessary, you can erase the phone’s data remotely to prevent misuse.