    MacBooks get major price drop with early deals revealed ahead of Amazon Great Republic Day sale

    Early MacBook deals ahead of Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale show significant price drops across popular models.

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 6:01 PM IST
    By Bharat Sharma
    Best discount

    Latest model

    15-inch

    Nice colour

    High end choice

    1 TB storage

    FAQs

    Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop with M3 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Starlight

    ₹1.28L

    Latest model

    Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Silver

    ₹84,990

    15-inch

    Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Silver

    ₹1.48L

    Nice colour

    Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky Blue

    ₹84,990

    Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky Blue

    ₹1.06L

    The Apple 2025 MacBook Air (M4, 13-inch) is already surfacing in early listings with a noticeable price dip ahead of the Great Republic Day offers, making it a timely pick for anyone planning an upgrade. The new M4 chip keeps everything responsive, from multitasking to creative workloads, while the slim build and long battery life preserve the Air’s portability. For users wanting a fast, modern macOS machine without stepping into Pro pricing, this early preview feels reassuring.

    Specifications

    Display
    13.6" Liquid Retina
    Memory
    16GB unified
    Storage
    256GB SSD
    Battery
    Up to 18 hours

    The 2024 MacBook Air 15″ with M3 is showing up with an attractive early markdown as part of the Amazon Great Republic Day electronics previews, making it a compelling upgrade for users who want more screen space without losing portability. The larger Liquid Retina display, strong M3 performance, excellent speakers and long battery life make it ideal for work, streaming and creative tasks. If you want a lightweight big-screen Mac, this early listing is worth shortlisting.

    Specifications

    Display
    15.3" Liquid Retina
    Memory
    16GB unified
    Storage
    512GB SSD
    Battery
    Up to 18 hours

    The 2025 MacBook Air (M4) in Sky Blue is emerging as one of the most attractive listings as Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale tech deals start surfacing, especially at this new reduced price. With faster performance from the M4 chip, long battery life, and a lightweight frame, it’s built for students, professionals and creators who want power without bulk. If you’ve been eyeing the latest-gen MacBook Air, this early pricing makes it a smart time to consider upgrading.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Apple M4
    Memory
    16GB unified
    Storage
    256GB SSD
    Display
    13.6" Liquid Retina

    The 2025 MacBook Air M4 (15-inch) in Sky Blue has surfaced with one of the more compelling reductions as Amazon rolls out its Great Republic Day laptop previews. With a bigger display, improved thermal headroom, and the faster M4 chip, it’s ideal for creators and multitaskers who prefer a lightweight machine without sacrificing screen real estate. If you’ve been waiting to jump to a larger MacBook Air, this early pricing makes the upgrade noticeably easier to justify.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Apple M4
    Memory
    16GB unified
    Storage
    256GB SSD
    Display
    15.3" Liquid Retina

    The 2022 MacBook Air M2 (Midnight) is seeing a noticeable markdown as Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale tech previews roll out, making it one of the better-value Apple picks right now. The M2 chip still feels plenty fast for work, streaming and creative tasks, and the lightweight design keeps it ideal for everyday portability. If you don’t need the newer M3 or M4 lineup, this early drop makes the M2 Air a smart, budget-friendlier entry into the Mac ecosystem.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Apple M2
    Memory
    16GB unified
    Storage
    256GB SSD
    Display
    13.6" Liquid Retina

    The 2025 MacBook Pro M5 (Space Black) enters the spotlight as part of the early picks highlighted ahead of Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale, and the pricing already looks more tempting than launch. The new M5 chip brings a noticeable jump in speed and on-device AI capability, especially for creative and multitasking-heavy workflows. The Liquid Retina XDR display remains one of Apple’s strongest reasons to upgrade if you spend long hours editing, designing or working across multiple apps.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Apple M5
    Memory
    16GB unified
    Storage
    512GB SSD
    Display
    14.2" Liquid Retina XDR

    The 2024 MacBook Pro with the M4 Pro chip is already being highlighted in early previews leading up to the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, and the initial pricing signals a strong opportunity for professionals. The 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, combined with the 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU, makes it ideal for intensive workflows like coding, colour-critical design, 3D rendering or video editing. If you’ve been waiting for a serious workstation upgrade, this early drop makes shortlisting easier.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Apple M4 Pro
    Memory
    24GB unified
    Storage
    512GB SSD
    Display
    16.2" Liquid Retina XDR

    The 2025 MacBook Pro with the M5 chip is a great choice for creators and the Silver variant with 24GB unified memory and a 1TB SSD is shaping up to be one of the more serious pro-grade options in the lineup. The M5’s improved neural acceleration, updated GPU performance and the 14.2-inch XDR panel make this configuration ideal for heavy creative workflows, multitasking and on-device AI features.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Apple M5
    Memory
    24GB unified
    Storage
    1TB SSD
    Display
    14.2" Liquid Retina XDR

    The 2025 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M5 chip, Silver) is already appearing in early price previews for the Great Republic Day sale for good reason. This 16GB / 512GB configuration looks geared towards users who want professional performance without stepping into ultra-premium pricing. The M5 architecture brings faster AI handling, smoother multitasking and improved thermal efficiency, while the 14.2-inch XDR display continues to be one of the most colour-accurate panels available for creative and technical work.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Apple M5
    Memory
    16GB unified
    Storage
    512GB SSD
    Display
    14.2" Liquid Retina XDR

    FAQs on MacBooks
    Yes, if you handle demanding workloads. The M5 offers stronger AI acceleration, faster GPU performance, and better sustained speeds under heavy multitasking or pro apps.
    Yes. The M5 models support multiple external displays, making them suitable for editors, designers and coders who work across large multi-screen setups.
    Both perform similarly, but the 14-inch is more portable. The 16-inch provides larger workspace, better cooling and stronger speakers overall.
    For light to moderate editing, yes. The M4 handles multi-app workflows well, though heavier colour-grading or 3D work suits the Pro models better.
    Many features run on-device, especially private tasks. Some advanced capabilities still need connectivity, but Apple prioritises local processing for privacy.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

