MacBooks get major price drop with early deals revealed ahead of Amazon Great Republic Day sale
Early MacBook deals ahead of Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale show significant price drops across popular models.
Best discountApple 2024 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop with M3 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- StarlightView Details
₹1.28L
Latest modelApple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - SilverView Details
₹84,990
15-inchApple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- SilverView Details
₹1.48L
Nice colourApple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky BlueView Details
₹84,990
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky BlueView Details
₹1.06L
Apple’s laptop lineup is seeing some of its most meaningful price drops in months and the timing couldn’t be better with early Amazon Great Republic Day sale previews rolling out. What’s interesting this time is how broad the reductions are. The 2024 MacBook Air with the M3 chip, already a favourite for students and hybrid workers, is showing rare cuts on the 16GB/512GB configuration. Side by side, the new M4-powered 2025 MacBook Air models in Silver and Sky Blue have quietly become far more tempting, especially for anyone who wants long battery life without jumping to a heavier machine. Then there’s the Pro category, which is usually the least flexible on pricing. Yet we’re seeing early drops on the M5-powered 14-inch and even larger 16-inch models, both built around Liquid Retina XDR panels and Apple Intelligence support. For creators and power users, this is one of those windows worth keeping an eye on. The sale begins on January 16, till then make sure you have the best deals in your cart!
The Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13″ (M3) is already showing a strong early price drop ahead of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, making it one of the most compelling premium laptop deals to watch. With the fast M3 chip, sharp 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and all-day battery life, it’s built for power and portability. The 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD variant is especially attractive for creators and multitaskers looking to upgrade before the sale begins.
Specifications
LATEST MODEL
2. Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Silver
The Apple 2025 MacBook Air (M4, 13-inch) is already surfacing in early listings with a noticeable price dip ahead of the Great Republic Day offers, making it a timely pick for anyone planning an upgrade. The new M4 chip keeps everything responsive, from multitasking to creative workloads, while the slim build and long battery life preserve the Air’s portability. For users wanting a fast, modern macOS machine without stepping into Pro pricing, this early preview feels reassuring.
Specifications
The 2024 MacBook Air 15″ with M3 is showing up with an attractive early markdown as part of the Amazon Great Republic Day electronics previews, making it a compelling upgrade for users who want more screen space without losing portability. The larger Liquid Retina display, strong M3 performance, excellent speakers and long battery life make it ideal for work, streaming and creative tasks. If you want a lightweight big-screen Mac, this early listing is worth shortlisting.
Specifications
NICE COLOUR
4. Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky Blue
The 2025 MacBook Air (M4) in Sky Blue is emerging as one of the most attractive listings as Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale tech deals start surfacing, especially at this new reduced price. With faster performance from the M4 chip, long battery life, and a lightweight frame, it’s built for students, professionals and creators who want power without bulk. If you’ve been eyeing the latest-gen MacBook Air, this early pricing makes it a smart time to consider upgrading.
Specifications
The 2025 MacBook Air M4 (15-inch) in Sky Blue has surfaced with one of the more compelling reductions as Amazon rolls out its Great Republic Day laptop previews. With a bigger display, improved thermal headroom, and the faster M4 chip, it’s ideal for creators and multitaskers who prefer a lightweight machine without sacrificing screen real estate. If you’ve been waiting to jump to a larger MacBook Air, this early pricing makes the upgrade noticeably easier to justify.
Specifications
The 2022 MacBook Air M2 (Midnight) is seeing a noticeable markdown as Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale tech previews roll out, making it one of the better-value Apple picks right now. The M2 chip still feels plenty fast for work, streaming and creative tasks, and the lightweight design keeps it ideal for everyday portability. If you don’t need the newer M3 or M4 lineup, this early drop makes the M2 Air a smart, budget-friendlier entry into the Mac ecosystem.
Specifications
The 2025 MacBook Pro M5 (Space Black) enters the spotlight as part of the early picks highlighted ahead of Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale, and the pricing already looks more tempting than launch. The new M5 chip brings a noticeable jump in speed and on-device AI capability, especially for creative and multitasking-heavy workflows. The Liquid Retina XDR display remains one of Apple’s strongest reasons to upgrade if you spend long hours editing, designing or working across multiple apps.
Specifications
The 2024 MacBook Pro with the M4 Pro chip is already being highlighted in early previews leading up to the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, and the initial pricing signals a strong opportunity for professionals. The 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, combined with the 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU, makes it ideal for intensive workflows like coding, colour-critical design, 3D rendering or video editing. If you’ve been waiting for a serious workstation upgrade, this early drop makes shortlisting easier.
Specifications
The 2025 MacBook Pro with the M5 chip is a great choice for creators and the Silver variant with 24GB unified memory and a 1TB SSD is shaping up to be one of the more serious pro-grade options in the lineup. The M5’s improved neural acceleration, updated GPU performance and the 14.2-inch XDR panel make this configuration ideal for heavy creative workflows, multitasking and on-device AI features.
Specifications
The 2025 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M5 chip, Silver) is already appearing in early price previews for the Great Republic Day sale for good reason. This 16GB / 512GB configuration looks geared towards users who want professional performance without stepping into ultra-premium pricing. The M5 architecture brings faster AI handling, smoother multitasking and improved thermal efficiency, while the 14.2-inch XDR display continues to be one of the most colour-accurate panels available for creative and technical work.
Specifications
