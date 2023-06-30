WhatsApp now allows transferring chat history between devices on same operating system

Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg on Friday announced a new feature on WhatsApp, allowing the users to transfer their chat history between devices on the same operating system.



“If you want to move your WhatsApp chats to a new phone, you can now do it more privately without your chats ever leaving your devices”, Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. The WhatsApp users can also transfer large media files and attachments, which were usually too large to keep.(WhatsApp)

Meta claimed this feature is more secure than using unofficial third party apps which according to it lack clear privacy practices. The chat history transfer process is authenticated with a QR code and data is only shared between the two devices, and fully encrypted during transfer.

Meta said that the process is faster than backing up and restoring chat history. The users can also transfer large media files and attachments, which were usually too large to keep.

How to transfer chat history



Before going ahead with the chat history transfer process, you must ensure that both the devices are connected to Wi-Fi. On the old phone, go to Settings > Chats > Chat transfer and scan the QR code shown on the screen with your new phone to complete the process.



Other features

Talking about other features, WhatsApp is said to be testing a feature to allow users to add up to 32 fellow users on a video call. This is according to WABetaInfo, a website that covers news and updates related to the messaging platform.



Recently, WhatsApp had announced new feature called ‘Channels’ for users to get updates from people and organisations they follow within the app. This feature will be visible in a new tab called Updates within the platform where one can find status and the channels being followed.

