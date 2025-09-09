Massive price drop on Samsung Galaxy watches; save up to 65% on latest models

Samsung Galaxy smartwatches are the brand's top-of-the-line smartwatches that offer the best software and hardware features for a smartwatch. These premium watches work best when paired with Samsung smartphones due to their compatibility and the ecosystem that Samsung has built around its devices. Grab Samsung Galaxy watches at the best discount on Amazon

Today, we saw a price drop on these smartwatches across the wast lineup. The discount of up to 65% brings down the price to even lower than the launch price of the watch. If you were looking for a watch upgrade, then make sure that

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 LTE (44mm) features a sleek aluminium body with a durable sapphire glass display and slim bezels. It offers a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with rich colours and excellent brightness, enhanced by Samsung’s WearOS platform for smooth performance and extended app support. Additional sensors include BP, ECG, heart rate monitoring, and advanced fitness tracking.

This watch is great for users looking for comprehensive health metrics alongside seamless smartphone integration via LTE connectivity. Its high-precision sensors make it ideal for fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious users wanting continuous monitoring without carrying their phone. The durable build and sapphire glass ensure longevity under active daily use.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch AMOLED Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Sensors BP, ECG, Heart Rate Battery Life Up to 40 hours Material Aluminium with Sapphire Glass Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch6 LTE (44mm, Graphite, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

The Galaxy Watch4 LTE sports an Armour Aluminium frame with a sharp 1.36-inch AMOLED display and premium fitness sensors. It runs WearOS 3 and supports extensive health tracking, including body composition analysis via BIA sensors. LTE connectivity provides stand-alone communication without a phone.

Ideal for users who want an advanced fitness tracker with integrated cellular capabilities, the Watch4 suits technology enthusiasts who want seamless Android integration and workout insights. Its lighter design makes it comfortable for all-day wear, making health monitoring and smart notifications accessible on the go.

Specifications Display 1.36-inch AMOLED Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth Sensors BIA body composition, Heart Rate Battery Life Around 40 hours Material Armour Aluminium Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE (4.4 cm, Silver, Compatible with Android only)

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro offers a rugged titanium frame and sapphire crystal display for durability. Equipped with advanced GPS, multiple health sensors, and Bluetooth calling, it tracks over 90 exercises with precise metrics. Its BIA sensor monitors body composition and overall health closely.

Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes, the Pro model’s enhanced GPS and durable build make it suited for adventure and fitness tracking. The long-lasting battery and comprehensive health data empower users to set and monitor fitness goals effectively.

Specifications Display 1.4-inch AMOLED with Sapphire Crystal Material Titanium Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Life Around 3 days Fitness Tracking 90+ exercise modes, BIA sensor Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Bluetooth (45 mm, Gray Titanium, Compatible with Android only)

The Galaxy Watch7 comes with a durable aluminium frame, sapphire crystal screen, and a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 2000 nits brightness, excellent for outdoor visibility. It holds an IP68 and MIL-STD-810H rating, making it water and dust-resistant, with dual GPS for precise location tracking.

This model is well-suited for users needing a robust smartwatch with premium durability, accurate health monitoring (HR, SpO2, BP, ECG), and enhanced battery life. Its fast charging and smart features make it versatile for everyday use and extreme outdoor activities.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch AMOLED, 2000 nits Connectivity Bluetooth, LTE (optional) Durability IP68, MIL-STD-810H Sensors HR, SpO2, BP, ECG Battery 425mAh, fast charging Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor

The Galaxy Watch6 Classic features a bold stainless steel case with a physical rotating bezel and a 1.5-inch AMOLED display protected by sapphire glass. It runs Wear OS 4, delivering smooth interactions and comprehensive health features, including BP and ECG monitoring.

Ideal for users preferring a classic aesthetic combined with modern functionality, this watch offers extended functionality within the Galaxy ecosystem. Perfect for professionals and serious fitness trackers who want advanced health data in a premium design.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch AMOLED with Sapphire Glass Material Stainless Steel Connectivity LTE Sensors BP, ECG, Heart Rate Battery Life Up to 40 hours Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating

The 43mm version of the Galaxy Watch6 Classic balances size and features with a stainless steel build and rotating bezel, paired with a 1.3-inch AMOLED sapphire display. It supports LTE and offers the latest health sensors, including BP and ECG.

This watch is excellent for those who want the classic watch look in a smaller profile without compromising on smart features or health tracking accuracy. It integrates deeply with Samsung’s ecosystem for seamless daily use.

Specifications Display 1.3-inch AMOLED with Sapphire Glass Material Stainless Steel Connectivity LTE Sensors BP, ECG, Heart Rate Battery Life Up to 40 hours Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Silver, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is built for durability with a titanium case, sapphire glass, and a 1.4-inch AMOLED display. It supports LTE and boasts a massive battery life up to 100 hours, dual GPS, and advanced health and fitness tracking with BP and ECG sensors.

It is an ideal smartwatch for sports enthusiasts and adventurers needing a rugged, long-lasting device that tracks detailed metrics, supports navigation, and offers critical safety tools like a siren and quick access buttons.

Specifications Display 1.4-inch AMOLED with Sapphire Glass Material Titanium Connectivity LTE Battery Life Up to 100 hours Features Dual GPS, Siren, BP & ECG monitoring Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages

FAQs Are these Samsung smartwatch deals available online? Yes, they are available on Amazon. Buyers can find various models at discounted prices with bank offers and EMI.

Do Samsung smartwatches work with iPhones? Yes, Samsung smartwatches are compatible with iPhones, but some advanced features may work best with Android devices.

Are there different sizes available? Yes, Samsung offers multiple dial sizes and strap options. This ensures a perfect fit for different wrist types and style preferences.

Do these smartwatches come with a warranty? Yes, all Samsung smartwatches come with a manufacturer's warranty. Extended warranty and protection plans may also be available.

Can I get exchange offers on Samsung smartwatches? Yes, exchange deals are often available, letting you trade in old devices. This helps reduce the final cost of your new smartwatch.

