Home / Technology / Meet the world's first humanoid robot CEO

Meet the world's first humanoid robot CEO

technology
Published on Sep 07, 2022 09:05 PM IST

The robot will even perform tasks which are very subjective and need human touch. It will undertake talent development tasks and work in human resource management to provide a healthy work environment to all the employees.

Humanoid robot are now capable of imitating humans in various tasks.&nbsp;(Representative Image/ Photo by Alex Knight on Unsplash)
Humanoid robot are now capable of imitating humans in various tasks. (Representative Image/ Photo by Alex Knight on Unsplash)
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

In an unparalleled move, a Chinese metaverse company has placed a robot on the post of its CEO. With this, ‘Ms. Tang Yu’ - an AI-powered virtual humanoid robot has become the world’s first robot to chair an executive position.

NetDragon Websoft is a Chinese company which makes applications for mobile and also operates multiplayer online games. It has appointed the humanoid robot as the chief executive officer to oversee the work of the company’s principal subsidiary - Fujian NetDragon Websoft, a website named Cision quoted the company's press statement.

It is not a customary position but the virtual CEO is placed on a fully functional executive duty to lead a $10 billion organisation. The company expects it to take care of the company’s organisational and efficiency departments.

Talking about the appointment, Dr. Dejian Liu, Chairman of NetDragon said, “We believe AI is the future of corporate management, and our appointment of Ms. Tang Yu represents our commitment to truly embrace the use of AI to transform the way we operate our business, and ultimately drive our future strategic growth.”

The company states that the robot will even perform tasks which are very subjective and need human touch. It will undertake talent development tasks and work in human resource management to provide a healthy work environment to all the employees.

The female robot CEO will streamline process flow, enhance quality of work tasks, and improve speed of execution, the company informed. It further said that the robot will help the company make rational decision-making in daily operations and enable a more effective risk management system.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
humanoid robot sophia robot assistant
humanoid robot sophia robot assistant

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out