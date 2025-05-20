Microsoft Build 2025: Copilot upgrades, new AI agents, and more announced at developer event

Microsoft hosted its biggest developer conference, the Microsoft Build 2025, on May 19, 2025. The event consisted of several new announcements in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), bringing its capabilities to several features, apps, and services. AI and Windows 11 took the centre stage at the event, with tools and upgrades that will empower software developers, businesses, web developers, and others. Microsoft Build 2025 concluded with new upgrades to GitHub Copilot, Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and other services.(Microsoft)

During the event, Microsoft announced new AI agents to cater different requirements of users. For instance, for software engineers, the company brings a GitHub Copilot coding agent, new multi-agent orchestration in Copilot Studio for Microsoft 365 users, Azure and Windows AI foundry, and much more. Know in detail about all the announcements that took place at the Microsoft Build 2025.

Also read: ChatGPT now lets you download Deep Research reports as PDFs - here’s how

Microsoft Build 2025: Everything you need to know

GitHub Copilot upgrades: Microsoft is upgrading how developers use GitHub Copilot. Earlier, developers relied on an in-editor assistant to provide suggestions for completing the code. Now, the new coding agent will work as an AI assistant to write code for the user. The AI assistant will work asynchronously in the background to perform coding tasks on the user’s behalf.

Windows and Azure AI foundry: Microsoft has announced a new special toolkit called Windows AI Foundry, empowering AI developers with tools and technologies to build AI apps for Windows. Within the foundry, users can access pre-built or open-source AI models from Foundry Local to “fine-tune and deploy” projects with ease. On the other hand, Microsoft announced Azure AI Foundry, for cloud developers, where they can take advantage of multiple AI tools and models from partners. Within the foundry, users can access xAI’s Grok 3 and Grok 3 mini models among the 1900 other AI models.

Also read: Google renames Find My Device to Find Hub: What’s new, and why Android trackers still need work

Microsoft 365 updates: Microsoft introduced Copilot Tuning, a new way for businesses to train their AI models and build their own agents. This process uses “company data, workflows and processes to train models and create agents in a simple, low-code way.” In simpler terms, users and businesses can leverage AI models for drafting company documents and generating content in a similar format or language to the company's style. Microsoft also bring multi-agent orchestration to Copilot Studio that combines the skills of different AI agents to tackle complex tasks.

Open agentic web: Microsoft introduces NLWeb that helps websites interact similarly to AI agents. This will enable websites to offer an interactive experience where users can prompt for what information they need and what tasks they want to perform. The NLweb also supports Model Context Protocol (MCP) that will make “content easily discoverable and accessible to AI agent.”

Mobile Finder: Pixel 9 Pro Fold LATEST specs, features, and price

These are some of the major announcements from the Microsoft Build 2025 that emphasise more on AI agents and how they can perform to help users resolve queries in a more unified or standardised way.