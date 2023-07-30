Home / Technology / Motorola's 75,000 smartphone is available at a heavy discount

Motorola's 75,000 smartphone is available at a heavy discount

ByHT News Desk
Jul 30, 2023 08:17 PM IST

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is available on e-commerce platform Flipkart with amazing discounts.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was launched last September. The smartphone having 256GB storage was originally priced at 74,999. But you can buy it on e-commerce platform Flipkart for less than 10,000.

Yes, you read it right. Currently, the smartphone with storage of 256 GB is available at a price of 49,999. On buying this mobile phone with an exchange offer, you can save up to 40,600. As a result, you can get the smartphone at just 9,399. Remember that the discount on exchange offer will depend on the working condition of your current smartphone.

If you have Flipkart Axis Bank card, you can get a cashback of five per cent. You can also avail a discount of 1,250 on OneCard Credit Card Transactions. This smartphone can also be bought by paying equal monthly instalments of 1,709.

Moto Edge 30 Ultra smartphone(Flipkart website)
Moto Edge 30 Ultra smartphone(Flipkart website)

Features

Talking about features and specifications of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, it has a 16.94 centimetres Full HD+ Display. It has 200 MP+50MP+12 MP primary camera with 60 MP front camera. Talking about storage, it has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM. There is a 8GB RAM+128 GB storage option as well.

It is powered by a 4,610 mAh Lithium battery and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Moto G14 launch

Motorola is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Moto G14 on August 1. The customers can pre-book the phone on Flipkart from the launch date. Talking about specifications, it has a 6.5 inch FHD+ Display. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and also has a 20W Turbo power charging. The smartphone has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Moto G14 runs on UNISCO T616 Octa-Core Processor. It has a 50 MP Quad Pixel Camera System. It has other features including Side Fingerprint Sensor & Face Recognition.

