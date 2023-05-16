Motorola's Edge 40 to debut in India on May 23. Check details

Edge 40, described by Motorola as the ‘World’s Most Flamboyant Performer,' will be launched in India on May 23, the company announced on Monday. Motorola's Edge 40 is coming in India next Tuesday (Image courtesy: Motorola)

The smartphone, which made its European debut last month, will be available in India on Motorola's official website, Flipkart, and retail stores, according to the manufacturer.

Motorola Edge 40: Features and specifications

(1.) Edge 40 has the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor. It is, therefore, the first device to have this processor, Motorola claims.

(2.) It also carries an IP68 rating, and is the slimmest phone to have this rating. An IP68 rated device is water-resistant in fresh water to a maximum depth of 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes, and is protected from dust without the need for extra cases or covers.

(3.) Additionally, it is also the first smartphone in its segment to come with a curved display of 144 Hz refresh rate. Also, its 50 MP rear camera has the largest aperture in the segment.

(4.) In the front, meanwhile, there is a 32 MP camera for selfies and video calls. The storage, on the other hand, is 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory, and the phone supports 68 W fast charging.

(5.) It will be available in these colour schemes: Nebula Green, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Blue. The pricing, however, is yet to be revealed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk