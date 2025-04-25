Motorola launches Moto Buds Loop powered by Bose audio and Swarovski ‘luxury’

The Moto Buds Loop are equipped with 12mm drivers, tuned by Bose technology, which the company claims gives users a clear and more balanced sound. The earbuds also support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience. Additionally, the dual-microphone setup and AI-powered noise reduction on the earbuds ensure high-quality calls by minimising background noise, making these earbuds a practical option for both listening and communication. Motorola has unveiled the Moto Buds Loop, its first wireless open-ear earbuds with Bose sound technology.(Motorola)

Motorola has designed the earbuds to easily switch between devices with its “Smart Connect” feature. This allows users to connect seamlessly to other Motorola and Lenovo devices via Bluetooth, which offers a quick and simple pairing process.

In terms of battery life, the Moto Buds Loop offers up to eight hours of use on a single charge, while the included charging case provides an additional 37 hours of battery life, making it ideal for extended use without frequent charging, claims the company. Whether commuting, exercising, or on a long trip, the Moto Buds Loop promises to keep you powered for days.

Design and Built Quality

The earbuds are designed for all-day wear and feature a lightweight and secure fit. Motorola also highlights the water-repellent design of the earbuds that ensures they are resistant to sweat, splashes, and general wear and tear. This makes them suitable for various activities, from daily use to outdoor adventures.

The Moto Buds Loop also includes the CrystalTalk AI technology, which further enhances call clarity. When paired with compatible Motorola phones, users can activate Moto AI voice actions, such as requesting meeting summaries or controlling media playback through Smart Connect.

Wear Like Jewellery

Motorola is tapping into the luxury market with a special edition of the Moto Buds Loop, which features Swarovski crystals for an elegant touch. This premium version comes in the "Pantone French Oak" colour, while a more understated Trekking Green option is also available for those who prefer a simpler aesthetic.

Moto Buds Loop: Price and Availability

While the Moto Buds Loop shows promise in both audio quality and style, Motorola has not yet announced a specific price or release date. The company has only stated that the earbuds will be available "in the coming months."

Moto Watch Fit: Key Features

Moto watch fit(Motorola )

In addition to the Moto Buds Loop open-ear earbuds, Motorola has also unveiled the Moto Watch Fit, a sleek smartwatch designed for Android users. The Moto Watch Fit features a 1.9-inch OLED display with a brightness of up to 1000 nits, which allows users to easily read in direct sunlight. The watch is built with a slim aluminium frame and is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for durability.

The Moto Watch Fit is packed with features like over 100 workout modes, built-in GPS, advanced heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking, making it a solid fitness companion. With 16 days of battery life and IP68 and 5ATM water resistance, the watch is ready for a variety of activities. Users can also personalise their watch faces with custom wallpapers generated via Moto AI. Additionally, it has a long-lasting 16-day battery life and is compatible with 22mm watch bands, claims the company.