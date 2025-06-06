Nintendo Switch 2 launched with major upgrades: Price, specs, and more

After months of anticipation, Nintendo has finally launched the Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to the highly successful Nintendo Switch, for the masses in select countries. The Switch 2 offers more of the same hybrid experience that the original Switch offered, but there are several improvements across the board. Nintendo is offering a Mario Kart World bundle of the Nintendo Switch 2 for $499.99.(Nintendo)

The console features removable Joy-Cons, but with differences in design compared to the last-generation model. There are new magnetic Joy-Cons, the screen is much larger, and in general, the console is a lot more powerful. Here are all the details about the Switch 2, including its selection of launch titles, which includes a new Mario Kart World.

Nintendo Switch 2 Price And India Availability

The Nintendo Switch 2 went on sale starting June 5, but only in select regions across the world, such as the US and Japan. Notably, it has not launched officially in India, much like the original Switch. There are two bundles on offer: one is the standard unit, which costs $449.99, and the other is a game bundle that features the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World, which costs $50 more at $499.99.

If you are wondering how to get this console in India, we, through our sources, have identified several grey channels that are importing the Switch 2, including the Karol Bagh market in New Delhi. We spoke to a retailer who quoted us ₹61,000 for the console and promised delivery on June 9. Note that this console will not have any warranty whatsoever because it has not launched in India. You will not get any support for the Switch 2 in India either, so you will have to be okay with this fact.

Nintendo Switch 2 Features And More

Starting with the much larger screen, there is now a 7.9-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1920 by 1080, which supports HDR10 and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

As for performance, Nvidia says this console has a custom Nvidia processor that supports DLSS and ray tracing. For storage, there is 256 GB of onboard memory, which is a big upgrade compared to the previous console. In docked mode, the Switch 2 offers an output of 4K at 60fps and can even deliver higher frame rates when less intensive resolutions like 1080p or 1440p are chosen. T

The console also has stereo speakers so that you can enjoy sound even while in handheld mode. Plus, the console has a 3.5 mm headphone jack so that you can use wired headphones. There is also a microSD Express card slot for expanding storage.

For the battery, there is a 5220 mAh battery, and Nintendo says that it can last around 2 to 6.5 hours, depending on the games you play. This battery will take around three hours to charge while the system is in sleep mode.

The dock has two USB ports, a system connector, an AC adapter port, an HDMI port, and a LAN port.

Now, talking about the new Joy-Con controllers, these controllers offer an accelerometer, gyroscope, a mouse sensor, and feature HD Rumble 2. These Joy-Cons attach magnetically to the Switch.

What Are The Launch Titles?

For the launch, Nintendo is releasing multiple games, including Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Split Fiction, Fortnite, Hogwarts Legacy, Street Fighter 6, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, among many others.

