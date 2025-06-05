Nothing Phone 3 isn’t the only launch coming on July 1; CEO Carl Pei confirms entry into new category

Nothing, over the last few months, has released several new products, including the Nothing Phone 3a series, as well as the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Now, on July 1, the company is all set to reveal the Nothing Phone 3, the company's true flagship. But it is not just the Nothing Phone 3 that is going to launch on July 1. Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 are going to be official on July 1.(Nothing/Carl Pei)

Nothing's CEO, Carl Pei, at SXSW London on June 5, revealed that Nothing is going to be entering a new product line, and this is going to be headphones, called the Nothing Headphone 1.

Headphones 1: Here is what we know so far

Nothing's CEO, Carl Pei, confirmed that Nothing Headphone 1 will indeed launch on July 1, the same date as the Nothing Phone 3 launch. This is notably going to be Nothing's first product in the over-ear audio category.

“Nothing Headphone (1) is coming very soon. Our first over-ear headphones are launching on July 1. A whole new product category for us as we continue to level up audio in 2025,” Carl Pei posted on X.

However, it is certainly not going to be the brand's first audio product, as it has launched several truly wireless earbuds like the Nothing Ear Stick and Nothing Ear line, and more, including the CMF line, like the CMF Buds 2 Pro, and more.

What to expect from the Nothing Phone 3?

So far, the company has put out several teasers about the Nothing Phone. From the teasers, we do know that the phone will retain mostly the same design as its previous Nothing models, with industrial elements like exposed screws, etc.

However, the company did reveal an interesting detail when it said that the company has killed the Glyph Interface. The company's CEO, Carl Pei, also replied to the same post on X, saying, “RIP.”

This is certainly an interesting move, but it is certainly not confirmed at the moment because Nothing seems to be teasing something. It could be possible that the company replaces the LED Glyph lighting interface with something else entirely, or perhaps it could be just wordplay, and we may get to see even more LEDs than before. Again, all should be confirmed on 1 July, when Nothing is going to launch the Nothing Phone 3 as well as the Headphone 1.