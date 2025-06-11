Nintendo unveils Splatoon game for Switch 2 with major Splatoon 3 update incoming

Nintendo has revealed plans for a new game in the Splatoon series, titled ‘Splatoon Raiders’, set to launch on its upcoming Switch 2 console. The announcement came through Nintendo’s mobile news app, but the company shared limited information about the game’s content or release date. Nintendo has announced a new Splatoon game and upcoming updates for Splatoon 3 on its latest console.(Nintendo)

‘Splatoon Raiders’ will take players to the Spirhalite Islands, where they will join forces with a fictional pop group called Deep Cut to solve a mystery. The game appears to focus on a single-player experience, branching off from the main ink-based shooting gameplay of the franchise. Nintendo has not yet confirmed when the game will be available to the public.

This announcement follows closely after the launch of the Switch 2 on June 5, which debuted alongside ‘Mario Kart World’, a new open-world racing game. In addition, Nintendo used its app to inform fans about a delay in the live-action ‘Legend of Zelda’ movie, pushing its release date back by a few weeks.

Splatoon 3 Update Scheduled for June 12

Meanwhile, the existing title ‘Splatoon 3’ will receive a significant update on June 12. The update, version 10.0, will introduce 30 remixed weapons and bring back the Urchin Underpass map from the original ‘Splatoon’ on the Wii U. The update also includes technical improvements tailored for the Switch 2, offering enhanced visuals and smoother gameplay in certain areas. Players on both the original Switch and the Switch 2 will be able to compete together without restrictions. Nintendo will provide this update free of charge.

Among the new features in the ‘Splatoon 3’ update, the weapon Freshness caps will increase, and players will gain access to new in-game badges. A “Series Weapon Power” stat will also be added to help match players based on weapon performance, allowing gamers to try out different weapons without risking unfair matchups.

For Switch 2 owners, improvements will include upgraded visuals in locations such as Splatsville. Cross-platform play between the Switch and Switch 2 will remain a key feature, maintaining the community’s ability to connect regardless of hardware.

Strong Sales for Switch 2

In other news, Nintendo reported that it sold 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles worldwide during the opening weekend, exceeding the sales of the original Switch over the same time period. The company attributes this strong performance to high demand for its new generation console, released eight years after the original model. Nintendo’s figures highlight the Switch 2 as the fastest-selling Nintendo hardware in its first four days on the market.

The Switch 2 launched in major markets, including the United States, where fans queued at midnight to purchase the device. Unlike previous Nintendo launches that introduced major innovations, such as the Wii’s motion controls or the DS’s touch screen, the Switch 2 focuses on refining and expanding the original Switch’s features.