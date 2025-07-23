Nothing collaborates with Jordan Hemingway for Headphone 1 and smartphones

Nothing, the UK-based smartphone brand, has recently launched its first-ever over-ear audio wearable, the Headphone 1 and true flagship phone, the Nothing Phone 3. While both devices are gaining popularity for their unique design and premium offerings, the company has announced a collaboration with famous photographer and filmmaker Jordan Hemingway. With the collaboration, Nothing hosted a portrait-led visual campaign for its first over-ear headphones, the Headphone 1. Additionally, Hemingway has also developed custom camera presets for Nothing’s smartphones, which will be rolled out to users in the coming days. Nothing Headphone 1 captured by Jordan Hemingway for the portrait-led campaign

Nothing’s portrait-led campaign for Headphone 1

Nothing has announced a major collaboration with Jordan Hemingway, who is a London-based photographer and filmmaker. His skills and talent in work have captured several major campaigns in collaboration with top brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Mugler, Prada, and Gucci. Now, he will be collaborating with the smartphone brand Nothing for the new Headphone 1 and bringing his professional camera style to Nothing smartphone users.

For collaboration, Jordan said, “I first found myself at Nothing’s office a few years ago for an unrelated meeting to the Headphone (1) project. Even then, their spirit of innovation and fearless exploration left a mark on me. To return now, years later, to build something together is not just exciting, it’s an honour.”

Furthermore, Jordan has also created a custom camera preset for Nothing smartphones, which is titled “Stretch.” This camera configuration will allow users to adjust colour, contrast, and exposure for a specific photographic scene, mostly used by professionals. This custom adjustment is said to be Jordan’s signature style. Nothing says that the professional camera preset will be available to Nothing smartphone users in July. We expect the camera feature to roll out as part of Nothing’s update to the camera app.

Nothing’s Senior Director of Brand & Creative (Global) Ryan Latham said, “We loved the idea of portraiture to capture unique personalities. Jordan's work equally spans music and culture, and we knew he would bring experimentation and something very fresh to the campaign.”

