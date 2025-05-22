Nothing Phone 3 India launch confirmed for July, to be sold via Flipkart

Nothing has officially confirmed that its next smartphone, the Phone (3), will launch globally in July. The company shared that this model will represent its first true flagship device, featuring high-end hardware and enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities. Earlier, Nothing’s CEO, Carl Pei, hinted that the upcoming device would compete directly with other flagship models, such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, the OnePlus 13 and the Xiaomi 15 series. Flipkart has also created a dedicated product page, confirming that the phone will be available to purchase on the platform in India. Nothing Phone (3) is set to launch in India soon, as its availability on Flipkart has been confirmed.(Nothing)

Nothing Phone (3): Launch (Teased)

The official Twitter account of Nothing has shared a teaser image, which only confirms the July launch month but does not specify an exact release date. The teaser image shared on the platform only emphasised the number ‘3’, keeping details about the phone under wraps. However, this launch timing follows the pattern of the previous models, as the Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2) also launched in July 2022 and 2023, respectively. The presence of the Flipkart product page further assures the Phone (3)’s availability online in India.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3 tipped to launch on July 25: Here’s what to expect from the upcoming device

Nothing Phone (3): Specifications (Expected)

Nothing Phone (3) is expected to run on flagship-level processors such as the Snapdragon 8 Elite or Dimensity 9400+, which shows an upgrade from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 used in the Phone (2). The company hints at significant improvements on the software side, possibly introducing new AI-powered functions and an updated Essential Hub experience. Reports also suggest that the Phone (3) might use more durable materials like titanium or high-grade glass, which will improve the build quality over its predecessor. The device is also likely to receive faster and longer software updates, aligning with its flagship status.

Also read: Oppo F29 Pro 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Which latest mid-ranger is worth the hype?

Nothing Phone (3): Price in India (Expected)

Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei has also shared that the Phone (3) will carry a global price tag of GBP 800, which is roughly Rs. 91,500. This positions the device alongside high-end models such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, OnePlus 13, and Xiaomi 15 series.

Also read: Google I/O 2025: AI Mode rolls out in Search, know how it will benefit users

Earlier this month, Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei revealed that the Phone (3) will carry a global price tag of GBP 800 (roughly Rs. 91,500), a notable increase compared to the launch price of the Phone (2), which started at Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant. However, some sources speculate that the price in India could be closer to Rs. 55,000, although there has been no official confirmation of the price in India.