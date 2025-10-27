Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G launching on October 29, likely to be priced at Rs…

Nothing has officially announced the global launch date for its upcoming smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite. The company has announced on its official social media post that the device will debut worldwide on October 29 at 1:00 pm GMT (6:30 pm IST). The upcoming model will join the existing Nothing Phone 3 lineup and is expected to offer a more affordable option with balanced features. Nothing Phone 3a Lite is officially confirmed to launch on October 29, 2025, globally. (Nothing )

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Design

In the announcement post, Nothing also teased the design of the Phone 3a Lite, which showcased an LED light at the bottom of the back panel. The light could serve as a notification indicator, maintaining the company’s signature design language that focuses on minimal yet functional aesthetics. While the firm has not disclosed official specifications or pricing, reports suggest that the device may feature moderate performance upgrades compared to previous models.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to earlier leaks, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The upcoming device is likely to come with 8GB of RAM and run on Android 15 out of the box.

Furthermore, the device might be launched in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, similar to the standard Nothing Phone 3a model. It could be available in black and white colour options. Industry reports also suggest that the Nothing Phone 3a Lite will be priced below the Phone 3a, which was introduced earlier in March 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the same configuration.

Moreover, industry sources also suggest that the Nothing Phone 3a Lite may share similarities with the CMF Phone 2 Pro, though it could come with design and feature differences. The CMF Phone 2 Pro includes a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset and backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It also features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.