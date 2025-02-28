Nothing Phone 3a series, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, POCO M7, and more: Smartphone launches to watch in March 2025

Lucky for tech enthusiasts, March is set to be a busy month for smartphone launches, especially with multiple devices lined up and the highly anticipated Mobile World Congress (MWC) taking place in Barcelona. Several brands, including Nothing, Xiaomi, and more, have smartphones planned for release across various price points, from flagship models to budget-friendly options. Here’s a look at some of the most awaited launches. Nothing has officially confirmed Nothing Phone 3a Pro's design.(Nothing)

1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra

The Xiaomi 15 series has already been officially unveiled in China, and for the global debut, Xiaomi is set to launch the Xiaomi 15 Ultra on March 2.

The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and will feature a quad-camera setup, just like its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

2. Nothing Phone 3a & Nothing Phone 3a Pro

The Nothing Phone (3a) series is expected to be the next big focus for the London-based company founded by Carl Pei. The lineup will include two devices: the Nothing Phone (3a) and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. Nothing has already revealed the design of these phones, and they certainly look intriguing. The brand has retained its signature Glyph Interface along with the transparent back aesthetic.

It remains to be seen how Nothing prices these devices. If priced competitively, they could certainly shake up the market.

3. iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO has confirmed that its latest mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Neo 10R, will launch on March 11. This performance-centric device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

The brand claims the phone can achieve over 1.7 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark. Additionally, it will feature a 6,043mm2 vapour cooling chamber and a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, possibly making it a promising choice for gamers.

4. POCO M7

The POCO M7 is set to be a budget-friendly smartphone and a follow-up to the POCO M6. It will also serve as the younger sibling of the POCO M7 Pro, which launched earlier this year.

The brand has teased its official design, revealing a flat back, flat sides, and a circular camera module. POCO has also confirmed that it will feature a Snapdragon chipset and 12GB of RAM, combining physical RAM and virtual RAM.

5. New Samsung Galaxy A-Series Phones

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56. These devices will likely run Android 15 with One UI 7. Reports suggest that the Galaxy A36 could be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, the Galaxy A56 might feature the Exynos 1580.