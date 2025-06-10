Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Nothing sale is here: Check offers on Nothing Phone 3a series, CMF Phone 2 Pro, and others

ByAishwarya Panda
Jun 10, 2025 05:46 PM IST

Now or Nothing sale starts on June 11 with a limited period offer on Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro, and others.

In search of an all-rounder smartphone that offers powerful performance, impressive camera capabilities, and a clean OS, in an affordable range? Then the latest lineup of Nothing Phone 3a series and the CMF Phone 2 Pro could be a great option. With the latest phones, the company has announced a “Now or Nothing” sale in India in which several of its smartphones and accessories are available at discounted prices, allowing buyers to get a great deal on the latest products. The sale comes just a few weeks ahead of the Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 launch, which will soon take the centre stage in the flagship market. Therefore, know about the latest Nothing sale and what offers you can get on its smartphones and wearable accessories. 

Nothing announces a limited-time offer on its smartphones ahead of Phone 3 launch.(Nothing)
Nothing announces a limited-time offer on its smartphones ahead of Phone 3 launch.(Nothing)

Now or Nothing sale

Nothing has introduced the “Now or Nothing sale,” bringing limited-period offers across products and categories. The sale will go live on June 11 and it will last till June 15 on online and offline platforms such as Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all leading retail stores. The sale not only includes price drops but also offers buyers, but also include exclusive discounts and exchange options. 

During the sale, buyers can get the Nothing Phone 3a at just Rs.22999 with Rs.2000 instant bank discount. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro will be available at the sale price of just Rs.26999, which will include Rs.1000 sale discount and Rs.2000 bank offer. Therefore, buyers are getting up to Rs.3000 off on the latest smartphone series. Alongside these mid-rangers, the new CMF Phone 2 Pro will also be available at a sale of Rs.17999 that will include a Rs.1000 bank offer.

Apart from the latest smartphones, Nothing is also offering discounts and offers on its wearables and accessories, including Nothing Ear (a), Nothing Ear, CMF Cables, 140W Charger, and much more, with discounts ranging up to Rs.3500. The CMF Watch Pro and CMF Watch Pro 2 will also get Rs.1500 and Rs.800 discounts. Note that the bank offers will be available on ICICI Bank, SBI Card and IDFC FIRST Bank. Therefore, if you are planning to buy any of these devices, then keep an eye out for the Nothing sale that starts from tomorrow.

 

Smartphones

Product

Sale Price

Offer Details

Phone (3a Pro)

26,999

Includes 1,000 price discount + 2,000 bank offer

Phone (3a)

22,999

Includes 2,000 bank offer 

CMF Phone 2 Pro

17,999

Includes 1,000 bank offer

CMF Audio

Product

Sale Price

Discount

CMF Buds

1,999

300 off

CMF Neckband Pro

1,899

200 off

CMF Buds Pro

2,499

500 off

CMF Buds Pro 2

3,499

800 off

Nothing Ear (a)

5,499

2,500 off

Nothing Ear

8,499

3,500 off

CMF Wearables

Product

Sale Price

Discount

CMF Watch Pro

2,999

1500 off

CMF Watch Pro 2

4,199

800 off

Charging & Accessories

Product

Sale Price

Discount

Nothing 100W Charger

2,999

1,000 off

Nothing 140W Charger

3,499

1,500 off

CMF Power 33W

999

300 off

CMF Power 65W

2,499

500 off

CMF 45W Charger

2,299

200 off

CMF 1m Cable

599

400 off

CMF 1.8m Cable

799

700 off

