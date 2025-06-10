Nothing sale is here: Check offers on Nothing Phone 3a series, CMF Phone 2 Pro, and others

In search of an all-rounder smartphone that offers powerful performance, impressive camera capabilities, and a clean OS, in an affordable range? Then the latest lineup of Nothing Phone 3a series and the CMF Phone 2 Pro could be a great option. With the latest phones, the company has announced a “Now or Nothing” sale in India in which several of its smartphones and accessories are available at discounted prices, allowing buyers to get a great deal on the latest products. The sale comes just a few weeks ahead of the Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 launch, which will soon take the centre stage in the flagship market. Therefore, know about the latest Nothing sale and what offers you can get on its smartphones and wearable accessories. Nothing announces a limited-time offer on its smartphones ahead of Phone 3 launch.(Nothing)

Now or Nothing sale

Nothing has introduced the “Now or Nothing sale,” bringing limited-period offers across products and categories. The sale will go live on June 11 and it will last till June 15 on online and offline platforms such as Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all leading retail stores. The sale not only includes price drops but also offers buyers, but also include exclusive discounts and exchange options.

During the sale, buyers can get the Nothing Phone 3a at just Rs.22999 with Rs.2000 instant bank discount. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro will be available at the sale price of just Rs.26999, which will include Rs.1000 sale discount and Rs.2000 bank offer. Therefore, buyers are getting up to Rs.3000 off on the latest smartphone series. Alongside these mid-rangers, the new CMF Phone 2 Pro will also be available at a sale of Rs.17999 that will include a Rs.1000 bank offer.

Apart from the latest smartphones, Nothing is also offering discounts and offers on its wearables and accessories, including Nothing Ear (a), Nothing Ear, CMF Cables, 140W Charger, and much more, with discounts ranging up to Rs.3500. The CMF Watch Pro and CMF Watch Pro 2 will also get Rs.1500 and Rs.800 discounts. Note that the bank offers will be available on ICICI Bank, SBI Card and IDFC FIRST Bank. Therefore, if you are planning to buy any of these devices, then keep an eye out for the Nothing sale that starts from tomorrow.