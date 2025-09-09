Nova Launcher support ends: Try these Android launchers for smooth switch

Nova Launcher has been our beloved Android launcher and the foundation for all the customisation we have done on our smartphones. However, it is now nearing the end of its journey. Its creator and sole developer, Kevin Barry, has been asked to stop working on this project. Additionally, the company has halted plans to make the app open source, leaving the future of Nova Launcher uncertain. Find top Nova Launcher replacements to refresh your Android home screen today.

For those who have relied on Nova for its smooth performance and extensive customisation options, it is now time to explore the best alternatives that offer a similarly seamless experience. Below is a handpicked list of launchers to explore, including some with unique designs for users who want to try something different.

Lawnchair Launcher

Lawnchair launcher is one of the most popular open source alternatives designed for you if you like a clean and Pixel-like interface with maximum customisation. It supports icon packs, notification dots and Google Feed integration. With this launcher, you can create similar types of home screen setups like you do with Nova launcher.

Niagara Launcher

Niagara Launcher offers a bit different approach than the Nova launcher, creating a design which is perfect for one-handed use. Instead of the traditional grid layout, it offers a clean-looking vertical list of apps that you can navigate quickly with one thumb. You can get a similar minimal design from Nova launcher with most of the design elements being highly customisable.

Smart Launcher

Smart Launcher is about organisation and quick access. It automatically sorts your apps into categories and features a very similar minimal design that runs smoothly even on entry-level smartphones. It features adaptive icons, gestures and a built-in search module making it a versatile launcher suitable for you if you are looking for a simple yet powerful launcher to manage apps efficiently.

Kvaesitso Launcher

No need to try to pronounce the name of this launcher, just know that this is for people seeking a highly customisable launcher like Nova launcher. It supports widgets, custom gestures and flexible layouts. If you want to experiment with a launcher that offers deep personalisation without overwhelming complexity, Kvaesitso is worth a try.

Square Home

If you want to try something different than Nova launcher but still want high customisability then download Square launcher. This offers a Windows Phone style user interface with tiles. It is designed for easy navigation and it transforms the stock widgets to tiles as well. It is one of the only free launchers that offers the Windows Phone-like interface without ads.

Octopi Launcher

Octopi Launcher is a no-nonsense and lightweight launcher that is inspired by iOS and minimal design. It removes all the clutter from the home screen and focuses on grids of apps and folders. Octopi is a great app for people who want a distraction-free experience with amazing customisation options like icon packs and wallpapers.