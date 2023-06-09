Home / Technology / Now, Twitter users have up to 1 hour to edit tweets

Now, Twitter users have up to 1 hour to edit tweets

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 09, 2023 10:06 AM IST

The social media giant has doubled the time limit to modify posts.

Twitter will now give up to 1 hour for users to edit their tweets, with the new time limit being the double of the now-previous one: 30 minutes.

A Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters in San Francisco, California, US. (Reuters Photo)

“Blue subscribers now have up to 1 hour to edit their Tweets,” the social media giant announced from its Twitter Blue account on Wednesday.

Twitter edit button

The option is among the features available under Twitter Blue, the company's $7.99 a month subscription service. Described by the Elon Musk-owned firm as a ‘highly-requested feature’, the option, as its name shows, allows a person to edit posts made by them on the microblogging platform. Also, the original post can be modified not more than five times.

Additionally, people get to edit only the original and quoted tweets.

Is the edit option available in India?

The facility is only for members of Twitter Blue, which became globally available in March. In India, however, the latter was rolled out in February itself.

What is Twitter Blue?

It was announced by Musk shortly after he purchased Twitter in October last year. It adds a blue tick to an account, indicating the handle's verified status. Before Musk's takeover, no fee was charged for this.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

twitter elon musk
