NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang told not to meet companies linked to Chinese military: Report

Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, is reportedly set to visit China. In response, a pair of U.S. senators have sent a letter to the Nvidia CEO, advising him to avoid meeting with organisations that are allegedly undermining U.S. chip export controls, as reported by Reuters. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia has been told to not meet companies working with the Chinese military.(AFP)

For context, Nvidia plays a key role in the global generative AI space, providing essential computing power through its GPUs to companies such as OpenAI and Meta. In China, companies like DeepSeek have also reportedly utilised Nvidia's hardware to train their AI models.

Huang is reportedly set to go to Beijing, and attend International Supply Chain Expo, alongside meeting key Chinese officials, including the Commerce minister.

Don’t Meet With Companies Working With Chinese Military, U.S. Senators Tell Huang

According to the letter reported by Reuters, Senator Jim Banks and Senator Elizabeth Warren have written to Jensen Huang, asking him to avoid contact with companies that are working with China's military or intelligence. They have also requested that he does not meet with those named on the U.S. restricted export list.

An Nvidia spokesperson recently acknowledged that AI software "should run best on the U.S. technology stack, encouraging nations worldwide to choose America,"

Recently, Jensen Huang also made headlines when he acknowledged Donald Trump's decision to remove some AI chip export controls at the Computex trade show in Taipei, Taiwan. The CEO had previously stated that U.S. restrictions on AI chip controls would drastically reduce Nvidia's revenue by $15 billion.

Why Is the US Worried About AI Hardware?

The U.S. senators are worried that powerful AI hardware could boost China’s efforts to modernise its military, and NVIDIA being a key player in this AI race, holds key power in providing compute power for AI development.

This issue is particularly important considering recent reports told that the AI firm DeepSeek, which gained attention for developing an AI model on a fraction of the budget of something like OpenAI's GPT family, was known to be assisting China's military and intelligence. It was also reported that DeepSeek attempted to use shell companies to bypass U.S. AI chip export controls.

With Inputs From Reuters

