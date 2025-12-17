Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Offers are not stopping; Amazon Mega Electronic Days offer big discounts on laptops, smartwatches, and other gadgets

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Amazon Mega Electronic Days brings exciting deals across laptops, tablets, smartwatches, TWS earphones and headphones.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 13th Gen (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2024/Iron Grey) 15.6 FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Onsite/1.65 kg, 83CCA08KIN View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 255 G10 Laptop for Home or Work, 16GB RAM DDR5, 512GB SSD, 15.6 Full HD, Ryzen 3 7335U (Beats Intel i5-1135G7), HDMI, USB-C, Windows 11 View Details checkDetails

₹33,980

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook 14, Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 14, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Cool Silver, 1.40kg, X1404VA-NK761WS, Intel UHD, M365 Basic (1Year)*, Backlit Keyboard Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹34,650

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (16GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-glare, FHD 15.6(39.6cm), Win 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.62Kg, 83ER00MDIN, Thin & Light, Backlit KB Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹47,300

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Aspire Lite, Intel Core i7 12th Gen - 12650H, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Full HD IPS 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Pure Silver, 1.70 KG, AL15-52H, Backlit Keyboard Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹56,002

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell 15 Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MSO24, Grey, 1.66kg, 120Hz 250 nits Display, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹53,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15s, AMD Ryzen 5000 Laptop (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD), 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 2.21kg, Backlit Keyboard, Eq2305Au/Eq2182Au View Details checkDetails

₹50,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS, 8GB RTX 4060, 16GB RAM (Upgradeable) 1TB SSD, 144Hz, 300nits, IPS, FHD, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office 24, Blue, 2.29Kg, Backlit, fb3025AX, AI Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹99,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) 14th Gen,Intel Core 7 240H Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050-6GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/16/144Hz/M365*/Office Home 2024, Matte Black,1.95 Kg),V3607VU-RP275WS View Details checkDetails

₹86,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W View Details checkDetails

₹65,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

MSI Thin A15, Ryzen 5 7535HS, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512 GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B7UC-067IN View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Nitro V 15, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Hexa-core Processor,NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6GB GDDR6,16 GB, 512 GB, Full HD IPS, 15.6/39.62 cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian Black, 2.1 kg, ANV15-41,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹72,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

acer SmartChoice ALG, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB DDR6, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99 KG, AL15G-53,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹62,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2) Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos | Graphite Grey View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

OnePlus Pad 3 Worlds Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 13.2 3.4k Screen, 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 8 Speakers, AI, 12140 mAh Battery, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM WiFi, Storm Blue View Details checkDetails

₹47,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹36,000

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) Display, AI Writing, Desktop Mode, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹48,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB ASIN View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal View Details checkDetails

₹54,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Newly Launched Halo 2 Smart Watch 1st Ever Functional Rotating Dial (Axe-Cut Bezel), 1.43 AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Custom Transition Effects, BT Calling, Health Suite (Midnight Alloy) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Origin Smart Watch Smoothest UI Experience (New Nebula UI) & EN 1 Processor, 1.46 ApexVision AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel, Contour-Cut Design, Fitness Age, Fast Charging (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,000

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Boat Wave Call 3 Smartwatch 1.83” HD Display with Animated Watch Faces; BT Calling, Functional Crown, Multiple Sports Modes, IP68, HR, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watches for Men & Women (Bold Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt New Launch Ultima Prime smartwatch with 1.43” AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Modes, Watch Face Studio (Onyx Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Chrome Eon, 1.43” (3.63 cm) AMOLED Display, AI Coach Health Insights,Advanced S1 Processor,Auto Heart Rate, HRV,VO2 Max, Stress, TBT Navigation, IP68, Smart Watch for Men & Women (Sterling Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46 AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Feature, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

CrossBeats Everest 2.0 2025 Smart Watch for Men 1.43 True AMOLED, Always ON Display Bluetooth Calling Rugged Outdoor with Flash Light Upto 15 Days Battery Life Smartwatch 100+ Sports Mode View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Endeavour 2 Rugged Smart Watch – 1.46″ AMOLED Display, Built-in GPS, ABC Sensors, Up to 7-Day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistance, AI, Strava Integration, for iOS & Android (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Huawei Watch GT 5 41mm Smartwatch, Up to 7 Days Battery Life, iOS & Android Compatible,Built in Maps, Pro-Level Sports Call&Message Reply, Free FreeBuds 5I (White) View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Google Pixel Watch 2 with The Best of Fitbit Heart Rate Tracking, Stress Management, Safety Features - Android Smartwatch - Obsidian Black Active Band - Wi-Fi View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Black Smartwatch FTW4069 View Details checkDetails

₹11,998

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Huawei Watch FIT 4 smartwatch, 1.82 Large Display, Up to 10-Day Battery Life, Dual Band GPS, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Health Tracker, Emotional Assistant, Compatible with Android iOS, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Titan Evoke 2.0, 1.32 AMOLED Display Smart Watch with AOD,1000 Nits, Functional Crown, Magnetic Strap, Metal Body,Fast Charge,24/7 Health Suite, BT Calling, SpO2, HRM, IP68 Smartwatch - Cocoa Brown View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation, 10mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43h Music Playback -Harmonic Gray View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) Galaxy AI Enabled in-Ear TWS with ANC | Enriched Bass | 6 Mic Setup | IP54 | 35hrs Battery | Touch Controls View Details checkDetails

₹3,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Master Buds, Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, Up to 49dB Adaptive ANC, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio, 44H Playtime with 6 mic ENC, Dual Pairing, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Titanium) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Skullcandy Smokin Buds XT Wireless in Ear Earbuds – ENC Clear Calls, Music/Movie/Podcast EQ Modes, 20Hr Battery, Rapid Charge, Touch Controls, Solo Bud Use (Midnight Smoke Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

realme Buds T310 True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with 46dB Hybrid ANC, 360° Spatial Audio, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, Upto 40Hrs Battery and Fast Charging (Vibrant Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Skullcandy Dime Evo True Wireless Earbuds – 36Hr Battery, Rapid Charge, Preset EQ Modes (Music/Bass/Podcast), Multipoint Pairing, Stay-Aware Mode, IPX4 Water Resistant (Bone/Orange) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, ANC, Alexa Built-in, 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,989

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max XR Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with 120H Playtime, ANC, HFA Tech, Spatial Audio, Dual Pairing,BT V6.0(Pearl Beige) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,498

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

GOBOULT Formerly Boult Newly Launched Mustang Thunder Bluetooth Headphones with Upto 70H Playtime, Brightness LEDs, 40mm Driver, Zen ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, Over Ear Wireless Headphone with Mi View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Everyday gadgets like laptops, tablets, smartwatches and audio accessories play a major role in how we work, study and relax. From powerful laptops for productivity to wireless audio gear for entertainment and fitness-focused smartwatches, these devices have become part of daily life. Choosing the right product often depends on performance, comfort, battery life and long-term reliability.

Mega gadget deals now live during Amazon Mega Electronic Days.
Mega gadget deals now live during Amazon Mega Electronic Days.

Amazon Mega Electronic Days brings together attractive offers across multiple tech categories. Shoppers can explore price reductions, bank card savings, EMI options and exchange benefits on popular brands. If you have been waiting to upgrade or replace older gadgets, this sale period offers strong value and variety in one place.

Laptops at 49% off on Amazon Sale

Laptops remain essential for work, study, and everyday productivity, offering reliable performance for multitasking, browsing, and entertainment. Buyers can find options suited for students, professionals, and home users alike. With discounts up to 43% on Amazon Sale, this is a great chance to upgrade to faster processors, better displays, and longer battery life at significantly reduced prices.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Gaming laptop deals on Amazon Sale

Gaming laptops deliver high refresh rate displays, powerful graphics cards, and advanced cooling systems for smooth gameplay. They are built to handle demanding titles and multitasking without slowdowns.

Latest laptops from Asus, Lenovo and more on Amazon Sale, gaming laptops now offer excellent value for gamers who want immersive performance without paying premium launch prices.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Tablets from Apple, Samsung and more on Amazon Sale

Tablets combine portability with versatility, making them ideal for streaming, browsing, online classes, and casual work. Many models support accessories like keyboards and stylus pens. With mega discounts on Amazon Sale, tablets become a smart choice for users seeking compact devices that balance entertainment and productivity at attractive prices.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Budget smartwatches on Amazon Sale

Budget smartwatches offer fitness tracking, call alerts, and health monitoring in stylish designs suited for everyday wear. They are perfect for first-time smartwatch users. Now available on Amazon Sale, these watches deliver essential smart features at extremely affordable prices, making wearable tech accessible to more buyers.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Premium smartwatches on Amazon Sale

Premium smartwatches focus on advanced health insights, high-quality displays, and seamless smartphone integration. They suit users who want detailed tracking and a refined design. With huge discounts during the Amazon Sale, premium smartwatches become more affordable, offering flagship features and polished performance at significantly reduced prices.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

TWS earphones with ANC on Amazon Sale

TWS earphones deliver wireless convenience with compact designs, touch controls, and impressive sound quality. They are perfect for commuting, workouts, and everyday listening.

With discounts reaching 60% on Amazon Sale, buyers can enjoy long battery life, fast pairing, and balanced audio performance without spending too much.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Headphones deals on Amazon Sale

Headphones provide immersive audio experiences with better sound depth and comfort for long listening sessions. They suit music lovers, gamers, and professionals alike. Now available at up to 47% off on Amazon Sale, headphones offer excellent value, allowing users to enjoy richer sound quality and improved comfort at reduced prices.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Similar articles for you

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early deals LIVE: Up to 50% off on laptops, smartwatches, headphones and more

Boost performance with intel powered AI laptops built for speed and multitasking

Enjoy up to 40% off on trending laptops under 35000 on Amazon from HP, Dell and more

Best ultra thin laptops to buy in 2025: Top models with slim designs with high performance

  • Are these Amazon Sale deals available on all brands?

    Yes, the Amazon Sale includes deals across multiple brands and categories, though discounts may vary depending on the product and availability.

  • Do these products come with bank offers and EMI options?

    Most listings during the Amazon Sale support bank discounts, cashback offers, and no cost EMI options for added savings.

  • Are budget smartwatches suitable for daily health tracking?

    Yes, budget smartwatches typically offer core features like step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep analysis for everyday use.

  • Can gaming laptops be used for work and creative tasks?

    Gaming laptops perform well for office work, video editing, and design tasks due to their powerful hardware and high performance components.

  • Is the Amazon Sale a good time to upgrade audio accessories?

    Absolutely, the Amazon Sale offers significant discounts on TWS earphones and headphones, making it an ideal time to upgrade audio gear.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Offers are not stopping; Amazon Mega Electronic Days offer big discounts on laptops, smartwatches, and other gadgets
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On