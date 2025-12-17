Offers are not stopping; Amazon Mega Electronic Days offer big discounts on laptops, smartwatches, and other gadgets
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 12:00 pm IST
Amazon Mega Electronic Days brings exciting deals across laptops, tablets, smartwatches, TWS earphones and headphones.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 13th Gen (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2024/Iron Grey) 15.6 FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Onsite/1.65 kg, 83CCA08KIN View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
HP 255 G10 Laptop for Home or Work, 16GB RAM DDR5, 512GB SSD, 15.6 Full HD, Ryzen 3 7335U (Beats Intel i5-1135G7), HDMI, USB-C, Windows 11 View Details
|
₹33,980
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 14, Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 14, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Cool Silver, 1.40kg, X1404VA-NK761WS, Intel UHD, M365 Basic (1Year)*, Backlit Keyboard Laptop View Details
|
₹34,650
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (16GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-glare, FHD 15.6(39.6cm), Win 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.62Kg, 83ER00MDIN, Thin & Light, Backlit KB Laptop View Details
|
₹47,300
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite, Intel Core i7 12th Gen - 12650H, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Full HD IPS 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Pure Silver, 1.70 KG, AL15-52H, Backlit Keyboard Laptop View Details
|
₹56,002
|
|
|
Dell 15 Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MSO24, Grey, 1.66kg, 120Hz 250 nits Display, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹53,990
|
|
|
HP 15s, AMD Ryzen 5000 Laptop (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD), 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 2.21kg, Backlit Keyboard, Eq2305Au/Eq2182Au View Details
|
₹50,490
|
|
|
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS, 8GB RTX 4060, 16GB RAM (Upgradeable) 1TB SSD, 144Hz, 300nits, IPS, FHD, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office 24, Blue, 2.29Kg, Backlit, fb3025AX, AI Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹99,990
|
|
|
ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) 14th Gen,Intel Core 7 240H Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050-6GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/16/144Hz/M365*/Office Home 2024, Matte Black,1.95 Kg),V3607VU-RP275WS View Details
|
₹86,990
|
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W View Details
|
₹65,990
|
|
|
MSI Thin A15, Ryzen 5 7535HS, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512 GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B7UC-067IN View Details
|
₹57,990
|
|
|
Acer Nitro V 15, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Hexa-core Processor,NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6GB GDDR6,16 GB, 512 GB, Full HD IPS, 15.6/39.62 cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian Black, 2.1 kg, ANV15-41,Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹72,990
|
|
|
acer SmartChoice ALG, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB DDR6, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99 KG, AL15G-53,Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹62,990
|
|
|
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2) Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos | Graphite Grey View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
OnePlus Pad 3 Worlds Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 13.2 3.4k Screen, 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 8 Speakers, AI, 12140 mAh Battery, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM WiFi, Storm Blue View Details
|
₹47,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹36,000
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) Display, AI Writing, Desktop Mode, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹48,899
|
|
|
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB ASIN View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal View Details
|
₹54,999
|
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Halo 2 Smart Watch 1st Ever Functional Rotating Dial (Axe-Cut Bezel), 1.43 AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Custom Transition Effects, BT Calling, Health Suite (Midnight Alloy) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Noise Origin Smart Watch Smoothest UI Experience (New Nebula UI) & EN 1 Processor, 1.46 ApexVision AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel, Contour-Cut Design, Fitness Age, Fast Charging (Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹5,000
|
|
|
Boat Wave Call 3 Smartwatch 1.83” HD Display with Animated Watch Faces; BT Calling, Functional Crown, Multiple Sports Modes, IP68, HR, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watches for Men & Women (Bold Black) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
boAt New Launch Ultima Prime smartwatch with 1.43” AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Modes, Watch Face Studio (Onyx Black) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
boAt Chrome Eon, 1.43” (3.63 cm) AMOLED Display, AI Coach Health Insights,Advanced S1 Processor,Auto Heart Rate, HRV,VO2 Max, Stress, TBT Navigation, IP68, Smart Watch for Men & Women (Sterling Black) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Noise Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46 AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Feature, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Black) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
CrossBeats Everest 2.0 2025 Smart Watch for Men 1.43 True AMOLED, Always ON Display Bluetooth Calling Rugged Outdoor with Flash Light Upto 15 Days Battery Life Smartwatch 100+ Sports Mode View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
Noise Endeavour 2 Rugged Smart Watch – 1.46″ AMOLED Display, Built-in GPS, ABC Sensors, Up to 7-Day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistance, AI, Strava Integration, for iOS & Android (Jet Black) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Huawei Watch GT 5 41mm Smartwatch, Up to 7 Days Battery Life, iOS & Android Compatible,Built in Maps, Pro-Level Sports Call&Message Reply, Free FreeBuds 5I (White) View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
|
Google Pixel Watch 2 with The Best of Fitbit Heart Rate Tracking, Stress Management, Safety Features - Android Smartwatch - Obsidian Black Active Band - Wi-Fi View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Black Smartwatch FTW4069 View Details
|
₹11,998
|
|
|
Huawei Watch FIT 4 smartwatch, 1.82 Large Display, Up to 10-Day Battery Life, Dual Band GPS, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Health Tracker, Emotional Assistant, Compatible with Android iOS, Grey View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Titan Evoke 2.0, 1.32 AMOLED Display Smart Watch with AOD,1000 Nits, Functional Crown, Magnetic Strap, Metal Body,Fast Charge,24/7 Health Suite, BT Calling, SpO2, HRM, IP68 Smartwatch - Cocoa Brown View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
JBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation, 10mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43h Music Playback -Harmonic Gray View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) Galaxy AI Enabled in-Ear TWS with ANC | Enriched Bass | 6 Mic Setup | IP54 | 35hrs Battery | Touch Controls View Details
|
₹3,899
|
|
|
Noise Master Buds, Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, Up to 49dB Adaptive ANC, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio, 44H Playtime with 6 mic ENC, Dual Pairing, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Titanium) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Skullcandy Smokin Buds XT Wireless in Ear Earbuds – ENC Clear Calls, Music/Movie/Podcast EQ Modes, 20Hr Battery, Rapid Charge, Touch Controls, Solo Bud Use (Midnight Smoke Black) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
realme Buds T310 True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with 46dB Hybrid ANC, 360° Spatial Audio, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, Upto 40Hrs Battery and Fast Charging (Vibrant Black) View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Skullcandy Dime Evo True Wireless Earbuds – 36Hr Battery, Rapid Charge, Preset EQ Modes (Music/Bass/Podcast), Multipoint Pairing, Stay-Aware Mode, IPX4 Water Resistant (Bone/Orange) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Blue View Details
|
₹3,990
|
|
|
Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, ANC, Alexa Built-in, 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, Black View Details
|
₹6,989
|
|
|
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details
|
₹4,299
|
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max XR Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with 120H Playtime, ANC, HFA Tech, Spatial Audio, Dual Pairing,BT V6.0(Pearl Beige) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details
|
₹5,498
|
|
|
GOBOULT Formerly Boult Newly Launched Mustang Thunder Bluetooth Headphones with Upto 70H Playtime, Brightness LEDs, 40mm Driver, Zen ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, Over Ear Wireless Headphone with Mi View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
View More Products