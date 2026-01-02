OLED laptop battery running low? Try these 3 easy fixes to save battery power

OLED laptops stand out the moment users switch them on. Each pixel lights up on its own and can also turn off fully, which allows the screen to show true black areas and clear text. This design also helps display colours more accurately when users watch videos, view photos, or read documents. OLED laptops offer sharp screens, but simple settings changes can help users save battery power daily.

However, OLED screens place a heavier load on a laptop battery than many users expect. In daily use and long-term testing, OLED laptops often deliver less battery time than models with LCD screens. OLED panels also face a risk of burn-in, where fixed icons or images leave faint marks on the display over time.

Understanding how OLED screens work helps users manage these issues. Unlike LCD panels that rely on a constant backlight, OLED screens power each pixel separately. When the screen shows darker content, fewer pixels stay active and power use drops. Bright screens with many light pixels consume more energy and drain the battery faster.

Users can improve battery life with a few simple changes that do not affect normal work.

Switch to a Dark Desktop Background

Using a dark background reduces the number of lit pixels. Users can open Settings, go to Personalisation and select either a dark image or solid black as their desktop background.

Turn on Dark Mode

Dark mode keeps menus, taskbars, and system areas darker across Windows. This setting lowers screen power use and helps extend battery time. Users can enable it under Settings, then Personalisation, and select Dark under colour options.

Adjust Screen and Sleep Timeouts

Setting the screen to turn off after a short idle period prevents power loss when the laptop is not in use. Users can open Settings, select System, then Power and battery, and set the screen to turn off after about 15 minutes on battery power. Setting the sleep mode to around 30 minutes also helps save energy.

Bonus Tip for all Laptops

Windows also offers Power Mode and Energy Saver options. The Power Mode feature enables users to prioritise either battery life or performance, depending on whether the device is plugged in. Energy Saver limits background activity and lowers screen brightness when battery levels fall. Users can enable it earlier if they need longer battery time.

With these steps, OLED laptop users can reduce power use and make each charge last longer.