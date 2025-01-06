OnePlus 13 launching tomorrow: Specifications and upgrades we expect

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are launching tomorrow, January 7, 2025, in India and other global markets. Over the past few months, the company has been teasing the smartphones showcasing their design, specifications, and upgrades. Now, as we wait to get our hands on the new OnePlus flagship, leaks and rumours have given us an idea about what the company may announce during the launch. Recently, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 13 global variant would support IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering better water resistance than the predecessor. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 is also slated for a major performance upgrade with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Therefore, if you are planning to buy the OnePlus 13 or the OnePlus 13R then, here’s everything you need to know about the new generation OnePlus flagships. OnePlus 13 series is to make its grand debut on January 7, check details.(OnePlus )

Also read: OnePlus 13 to get iPhone-inspired magnetic cases: Here's how you can attach accessories

OnePlus 13 launch: Everything to expect

OnePlus 13 is going through major changes this year, from design, performance, to AI features, many new features we may experience this year. To provide you with a glimpse, the OnePlus 13 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 24GB RAM. However, the Indian variant may offer up to 16GB RAM. OnePlus has also confirmed some of the AI features such as AI Detail Boost, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Erase, and more. This may come as a major performance boost for the OnePlus 13 in comparison to the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 13 will likely feature a 6.82-inch LTPO 4.1 display with 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Aqua Touch 2.0. While it is a performance-centric smartphone, the OnePlus 13 will also be known for its advanced camera capabilities. Reportedly, the OnePlus 13 will feature a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP Sony LYT808 main camera, a 50MP Sony IMX882 ultrawide camera, and a 50MP OmniVision telephoto lens. Lastly, the smartphone will be backed by a 6000mAh battery.

Also read: OnePlus 13 launch tomorrow: Know about this major durability upgrade

Alongside the flagship OnePlus 13, the company will also launch the mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus 13R in India. This smartphone will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM. It is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It will also consist of a triple camera setup, but it is getting an upgrade from a macro lens to a 50MP telephoto lens.

OnePlus 13 series price in India

The OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a slight price hike, but it may cost under Rs.70000 in India. Whereas, the OnePlus 13R will likely be priced at around Rs.40000 as its predecessor.