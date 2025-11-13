OnePlus 15 launched in India, price starts at 72,999: Check specs, features and availability

OnePlus has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in India, promising top-tier performance, improved imaging, and the largest battery ever on a OnePlus device. The smartphone, unveiled at a global launch event streamed live on YouTube, is priced starting at ₹72,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB variant, while the 16 GB + 512 GB configuration is priced at ₹79,999. Available in three finishes, Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet, the OnePlus 15 sports a refined matte back and an aluminium frame. (Ayushmann Chawla)

Flagship power with triple-chip architecture

OnePlus 15 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the first device in India to use the new platform. It features a triple-chip architecture, combining a dedicated touch response processor with a custom Wi-Fi chip for improved latency and connectivity. The company says this architecture ensures ultra-smooth multitasking and responsive performance, especially during gaming.

Display and design

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch BOE Flexible AMOLED LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate, and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, offering a bright, vivid viewing experience. The display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and the screen’s touch sampling rate peaks at 3,200 Hz for faster input response.

It also comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, making it one of the most durable phones in its class.

Camera setup

OnePlus 15 continues the company’s focus on imaging, with a triple 50 MP camera system featuring a 50 MP Sony IMX921 main sensor, 50 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50 MP telephoto lens with OIS support. On the front, there’s a 32 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone debuts OnePlus’ new DetailMax Engine, a computational photography system designed to enhance clarity and dynamic range. It also introduces Ultra-Clear 26 MP Mode and Clear Burst Mode, capable of capturing 10 frames per second.

Battery and charging

One of the key highlights of the OnePlus 15 is its massive 7,300 mAh Silicon NanoStack battery, the largest ever in a OnePlus flagship. It supports 120 W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50 W AIRVOOC wireless charging, promising a full charge in under 30 minutes. The device also includes Bypass Charging to reduce heat during gaming sessions.

Software and AI integration

OnePlus 15 runs on OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, and introduces tighter integration with Google Gemini AI. The new “Mind Space” feature allows the AI assistant to access and act on contextual information stored on the device, offering a more personalised user experience.

Pricing, availability, and offers

OnePlus 15 is now available for purchase Buyers can avail a special bundle offer between November 13 – 16, which includes OnePlus Nord Buds for free. Existing OnePlus users can also get a trade-in bonus of up to ₹4,000.

The smartphone will be available via OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon India, and across major offline retail partners including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

With its combination of high-end hardware, AI-driven software features, and a massive battery, the OnePlus 15 aims to challenge rivals like the iPhone 17 and Samsung Galaxy S25 in India’s ultra-premium segment.