OnePlus 15 launching this week with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC: Here’s what to expect

OnePlus has officially announced the launch date for its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15. The company confirmed through a post on Weibo that the device will debut in China soon, along with the OnePlus Ace 6. OnePlus 15 is set to launch this week alongside the OnePlus Ace 6.

OnePlus 15: Launch Date

The OnePlus Ace 6 is listed on the company’s Chinese website with a “coming soon” tag, while pre-reservations for the OnePlus 15 have already begun. While the OnePlus Ace 6 is expected to remain a China-exclusive model, the OnePlus 15 will likely reach global markets, including India, later this year.

OnePlus 15: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OnePlus 15 is already confirmed to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The device will run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The company also revealed that the upcoming phone will use a third-generation BOE Oriental OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The screen will have slim 1.15mm bezels on all four sides and is designed to deliver 10 percent lower power consumption and a 30 percent longer lifespan compared to the display on the OnePlus 13.

For photography, the OnePlus 15 will reportedly feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP secondary lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. The smartphone is said to house a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The device is also expected to come with an IP68-rated build and a 6.7-inch display.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Ace 6, expected to launch alongside the flagship, will likely feature a 165Hz refresh rate display with 1.5K resolution. Industry reports suggest that it will also use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The device could pack a 7,800mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging and include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.