OnePlus 15R 5G vs OnePlus 13R 5G: Price in India, specifications, and features compared

OnePlus has just confirmed that the R series model is going to debut soon at the OnePlus 15 5G launch live stream. While the OnePlus 15 5G and OnePlus 15R 5G were expected to launch on the same day, but the company seemed to have some new plans in store. Over the past few weeks, the smartphone has been making the rumour mill, giving us early glimpses of what we can expect. Therefore, to have a greater understanding of upgrades, we have compared the upcoming OnePlus 15R 5G with its predecessor, the OnePlus 13R 5G, to know if it's worth buying. Know what upgrades are coming to the OnePlus 15R 5G in comparison to the OnePlus 13R 5G.

OnePlus 15R 5G vs OnePlus 13R 5G: Design and display

In terms of design, the OnePlus 15R 5G is expected to get a revamped camera module, instead of the OnePlus 13R’s circular camera module. We can expect a square-shaped camera island that may house a triple camera setup. In addition, the OnePlus 15R may offer a flat design.

For display, the OnePlus 15R 5G may feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display that may offer a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 5000nits peak brightness. Whereas the OnePlus 13R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness.

OnePlus 15R 5G vs OnePlus 13R 5G: Performance and battery

The OnePlus 15R 5G is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, similar to last year’s OnePlus 13 model. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

For lasting performance, the OnePlus 15R is rumoured to be backed by a massive 7000mAh battery, whereas the OnePlus 13R is backed by a 6000mAh battery. The new-gen model eis ven expected to offer faster 100W charging support.

OnePlus 15R 5G vs OnePlus 13R 5G: Camera

The OnePlus 15R 5G is expected to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R 5G features a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens.

OnePlus 15R 5G vs OnePlus 13R 5G: Price in India

The OnePlus 13R 5G mobile was launched at a starting price of Rs. 39,999 for the base 12GB+ 256GB internal storage. Whereas, the OnePlus 15R 5G mobile is expected to be around Rs. 42,999 to Rs. 44,990.