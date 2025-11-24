OnePlus 15R with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC and dual 50MP camera to launch in India soon

OnePlus is preparing to introduce the OnePlus 15R in India, and early details suggest the device may differ from the OnePlus Ace 6 that the launched in China in October. While the company is expected to announce the official launch date soon, new details shared by a reliable source suggest that the Indian variant will also follow a different hardware path. OnePlus 15R with dual 50MP rear cameras and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset set to launch in India. (OnePlus)

According to tipster Debayan Roy, the OnePlus 15R will not mirror the OnePlus Ace 6 in key areas. His post on X hints at a new chipset and a revised rear camera system for the Indian model. Earlier reports also suggested that the OnePlus 15R may debut in India at a starting price of Rs. 44,999.

Key Differences From OnePlus Ace 6

According to the tipster, the OnePlus 15R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. This marks a shift from the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip that powers the OnePlus Ace 6 as well as the OnePlus 13 series. The change in processor signals that OnePlus may offer better performance alignment for the Indian market.

The camera arrangement is also expected to differ. The OnePlus 15R will reportedly feature a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation and another 50MP rear camera. The tipster has not clarified whether the second sensor will function as a telephoto or ultrawide unit. In contrast, the OnePlus Ace 6 features a dual-50MP setup, with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera, which is a significant upgrade for the Indian model.

Apart from these modifications, most other specifications may remain consistent with the OnePlus Ace 6. A listing on Amazon has suggested that the OnePlus 15R will have the same exterior design as the Ace 6, which suggests that there will be minimal changes to its overall appearance.

OnePlus Ace 6: Specifications (China)

The OnePlus Ace 6 features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 1,272 × 2,800 pixels. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and can reach peak brightness levels of 5,000 nits. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and as much as 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

For photography, the OnePlus Ace 6 sports a dual-camera setup on the rear, with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It also has a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 16, built on Android 16.

The device houses a 7,800mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The model also offers multiple dust and water-resistance ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K. In China, the OnePlus Ace 6 starts at 2,599 yuan, roughly Rs. 32,000.