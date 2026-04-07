OnePlus Nord 6 launches with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and large 9000 mAh battery

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord 6 smartphone with a 9000 mAh battery and flagship-grade performance powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The phone is reinforced against water and dust with its IP68/IP69K certification. It comes in three colours; Quick Silver, Fresh Mint and Pitch Black. The sales begin on April 9 with a starting price of ₹38,999. OnePlus Nord 6 arrives with upgraded specs, refined design and a strong focus. (OnePlus) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

OnePlus Nord 6 specifications and features The smartphone features a new k, along with an IP68/IP69K rating, allowing it to withstand water immersion of up to 1.5 meters. It boasts a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 165 Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits brightness.

The Nord 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, delivering flagship-level performance. OnePlus claims it can offer steady 165 FPS gameplay in BGMI. To further enhance gaming, the device includes a new touch reflex chip and a six-axis, console-like gyro system. It comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage.

For improved connectivity, the phone includes a new Wi-Fi chip designed to maintain stable reception even in congested networks. The 9000 mAh battery is a major highlight, with OnePlus claiming over 2.5 days of usage. It supports up to 80W wired charging and 55W wireless charging.

In the camera department, the Nord 6 features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 32MP front-facing camera with multi-focusing. The device runs on Android 16 and includes AI features such as Circle to Search, AI Ghostwriter, and real-time translation.