Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    OnePlus Nord 6 launches with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and large 9000 mAh battery

    OnePlus Nord 6 launches with a 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, 50MP camera and massive 9,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

    Published on: Apr 07, 2026 7:33 PM IST
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    You may be interested in

    OnePlus Nord 6

    OnePlus Nord 6

    • Check8GB/12GB RAM
    • Check256GB/512GB Storage
    • Check6.78 inch Display Size

    ₹37000

    Check Details

    Discount

    13% OFF

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G

    • CheckCarbon Black
    • Check8GB/12GB RAM
    • Check256GB/512GB Storage
    lipkart

    ₹35441

    ₹40999

    Check Details

    Realme 16 Pro 5G

    Realme 16 Pro 5G

    • Check8GB RAM
    • Check128GB Storage
    • Check6.78 inch Display Size
    lipkart

    ₹36999

    Check Details

    Discount

    9% OFF

    Vivo V60e

    Vivo V60e

    • Check8GB/12GB RAM
    • Check128GB/256GB Storage
    • Check6.77-inch Display Size
    mazon

    ₹31999

    ₹34999

    Check Details

    Discount

    20% OFF

    Realme GT7

    Realme GT7

    • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
    • Check256 GB /512 GB Storage
    • Check6.78 inches Display Size
    mazon

    ₹36850

    ₹45999

    Check Details

    Find more mobilesArrow Icon

    OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord 6 smartphone with a 9000 mAh battery and flagship-grade performance powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The phone is reinforced against water and dust with its IP68/IP69K certification. It comes in three colours; Quick Silver, Fresh Mint and Pitch Black. The sales begin on April 9 with a starting price of 38,999.

    OnePlus Nord 6 arrives with upgraded specs, refined design and a strong focus. (OnePlus)
    OnePlus Nord 6 arrives with upgraded specs, refined design and a strong focus. (OnePlus)
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    OnePlus Nord 6 specifications and features

    The smartphone features a new k, along with an IP68/IP69K rating, allowing it to withstand water immersion of up to 1.5 meters. It boasts a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 165 Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits brightness.

    The Nord 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, delivering flagship-level performance. OnePlus claims it can offer steady 165 FPS gameplay in BGMI. To further enhance gaming, the device includes a new touch reflex chip and a six-axis, console-like gyro system. It comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage.

    For improved connectivity, the phone includes a new Wi-Fi chip designed to maintain stable reception even in congested networks. The 9000 mAh battery is a major highlight, with OnePlus claiming over 2.5 days of usage. It supports up to 80W wired charging and 55W wireless charging.

    In the camera department, the Nord 6 features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 32MP front-facing camera with multi-focusing. The device runs on Android 16 and includes AI features such as Circle to Search, AI Ghostwriter, and real-time translation.

    OnePlus Nord 6 availability

    The smartphone is available in Quick Silver, Fresh Mint and Pitch Black colour options. Pricing starts at 38,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, the top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at 41,999. Sales will begin on April 9 through Amazon and official OnePlus Experience stores.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    Home/Technology/OnePlus Nord 6 Launches With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 And Large 9000 MAh Battery
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes