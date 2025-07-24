OnePlus Pad Lite Android tablet at 15,999: Five best features

OnePlus has launched its most affordable tablet yet in the Indian market, called the OnePlus Pad Lite. This entry-level model in its tablet portfolio starts at ₹15,999 (effective ₹12,999). The tablet was launched yesterday, on July 23. Here are five best features you should know if you're considering it. OnePlus Pad Lite is here and it brings several great features at a budget.(OnePlus)

Large 11” Display

The OnePlus Pad Lite has an 11-inch display with a peak brightness of 500 nits and a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels. This results in a pixel density of approximately 207 PPI (pixels per inch), which is sufficiently sharp for a screen of this size. It also features a 90 Hz refresh rate. As is expected at this price point, it is an LCD panel rather than an AMOLED. Given its size and ample brightness, you should have a good experience watching content on this tablet.

Processor Will Get Get The Job Done

The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor. This is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the LTE model, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the Wi-Fi model. While you should not expect flagship-level performance, it is capable of handling most tasks, including web Browse, light gaming, and content consumption. It is also worth noting that OnePlus guarantees 36 months of lasting smoothness.

Big Battery, Long Standby

OnePlus has powered the tablet with a large 9,340 mAh battery. The company claims this provides up to 54 days of standby time and supports 33 W fast charging. It also guarantees up to 80 hours of music or 11 hours of video playback.

5MP Cameras On Offer

For photography and video calls, the tablet features 5MP cameras on both the front and rear.

Dedicated Kids Mode

Additionally, there is a dedicated kids' mode that includes parental controls and eye-care features, allowing parents to be confident that their children are viewing safe content without straining their eyes.

