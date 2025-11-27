OpenAI to allow adult content on ChatGPT, but only for users who…

OpenAI is preparing to introduce age verification in ChatGPT, a move that will give adult users access to a wider range of topics, including adult content, starting in December. The plan follows internal discussions in which the company acknowledged a slight drop in the time users spend on the platform after new content restrictions took effect in August. ChatGPT will soon let adults access restricted content, but only after completing a new age verification.(Pexels)

Age Checks to Unlock Restricted Topics

OpenAI added parental controls earlier this year and limited conversations related to sensitive areas such as suicide or adult themes for teenagers. With the upcoming age verification option, the company aims to let adults discuss a broader set of subjects, including erotica. The change follows reports that some adult users had formed romantic interactions with the AI system before the restrictions were introduced.

The Information reported that OpenAI has not disclosed how the verification process will work. CEO Sam Altman confirmed in October that the feature would arrive in December but did not explain whether it would involve automated checks or voluntary steps. Similar measures have appeared on services like YouTube and Google accounts, which now request age confirmation before allowing certain features.

Furthermore, the report also suggests that relaxing some restrictions for verified adults may help OpenAI maintain its user base. As of July, approximately 35 million people had subscribed to ChatGPT Plus or ChatGPT Pro, which represents around 5% of all users. OpenAI aims to increase that share to 8.6% by 2030, when it expects about 220 million people to hold paid subscriptions.

ChatGPT remains fully usable without payment. Free users can try the latest models, generate images, and search the web. Paid plans provide higher limits, more capabilities, and access to new tools. Many users rely on ChatGPT for research, work support, coding, and custom chatbot creation. However, some users have sought out conversations that fall under the restricted category, which has led to the push towards verified access.

December Rollout Expected

OpenAI has not shared the full timeline for the new system, but the planned December window may coincide with the company’s holiday announcements. Last year, OpenAI released new features daily during its “12 Days of OpenAI” event in the lead-up to Christmas. A similar schedule this year could include the launch of age verification and expanded content access.