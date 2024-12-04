Oppo Find X8 Pro, Find X8 now available for sale in India: Check prices, offers, and specs

If you were waiting for the Oppo Find X8 Series in India, there’s good news. The devices have gone on sale in India starting 3rd December across various outlets, including the Oppo online store, Flipkart, and other retail outlets. These devices are the first phones in India to offer the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The highlight of the launch is the Oppo Find X8 Pro, which features a quad-camera setup, including two telephoto lenses, and runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15. OPPO Find X8 in Space Black

Oppo Find X8, Oppo Find X8 Pro: Price In India, Offers

The Oppo Find X8 Pro is priced at ₹99,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8 is available in two configurations: the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at ₹69,999, while the 16GB + 512GB version costs ₹79,999. Several offers are also available, including 10% cashback when purchasing through Oppo, Flipkart, or other authorised retail partners using compatible credit cards. Additionally, a no-cost EMI plan of up to 24 months is being offered.

Oppo Find X8, Oppo Find X8 Pro: Specifications And Features

Both the Oppo Find X8 Pro and Oppo Find X8 are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB storage. However, the display specifications differ. The Find X8 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Find X8 has a slightly smaller 6.59-inch AMOLED screen, also with a 120Hz refresh rate.

When it comes to cameras, both devices get cameras tuned by Hasselblad. The Oppo Find X8 Pro stands out with its quad-camera setup. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX808 main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP 6x telephoto lens. In comparison, the Oppo Find X8 offers a triple-camera system comprising a 50MP Sony IMX700 main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens. Both devices share a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. Additional features include AI Telescope Zoom, AI Blur remover, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Studio.

In terms of battery life, the Oppo Find X8 Pro gets a 5,910mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The Oppo Find X8 features a slightly smaller 5,630mAh battery with similar charging capabilities.

The Oppo Find X8 Pro offers 5 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches, while the Oppo Find X8 provides 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches. Both models are IP68 and IP69-rated for water and dust resistance, ensuring durability.

