Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

Oppo has officially introduced its 2025 flagship smartphones in India with the launch of the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. The new series brings major upgrades in design, performance and imaging, especially with the continued Hasselblad camera partnership, and packs unusually large batteries that cross the 7,000mAh mark. Here's everything to know about the Find X9 lineup, including pricing, specifications, features and availability.

Oppo Find X9: Specifications

The Oppo Find X9 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2760×1256), 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 provides the front protection.

Powering the device is MediaTek’s new 3nm Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. The phone houses a 7,025mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support, alongside 10W reverse wireless charging.

On the rear, the Find X9 carries a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor (f/1.6, OIS), a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide lens (f/2.0), and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS.

Oppo Find X9 Pro: Specifications

The premium Find X9 Pro features a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits peak brightness, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset but is offered with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The Find X9 Pro also steps up to a 7,500mAh battery, retaining the same 80W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse charging support.

Camera upgrades are more substantial on the Pro model. It includes a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS. A 50MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Price and availability

Oppo Find X9:

12GB + 256GB: ₹74,999

16GB + 512GB: ₹84,999

Oppo Find X9 Pro:

16GB + 512GB: ₹1,09,999

Both smartphones will go on sale starting November 21 across Flipkart, key e-commerce platforms and major offline retail partners.