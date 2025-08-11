Oppo K13 Turbo 5G mobile series launched in India: Check Price in India, specs, and features

Oppo has officially launched the new K13 Turbo 5G and K13 Turbo Pro 5G in India with powerful performance and gaming-centric features. The smartphone flaunts new air-cooling technology, the “OPPO Storm Engine”, a racing function design, e-sports level flat screen, and more. Both smartphones claim to offer powerful performance with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC for the Pro model, and Dimensity 8450 chip for the K13 Turbo model. Oppo K13 Turbo 5G mobile series debuts with a racing function design and powerful performance features. (Oppo)

Alongside performance, the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series claims to offer a lasting battery life with a 7000mAh battery and a smart charging engine 5.0 for a refined user experience. Therefore, if you are looking for a feature-filled smartphone at under Rs. 40,000, then know what the Oppo K13 Turbo series has to offer.

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G: Specifications and features

The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G features a 6.8-inch LTPS Flexible AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and up to 1600nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It is also equipped with a 7000mm2 vapour cooling system and Storm Engine for heat dissipation.

For photography, the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with an OV50D40 sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it relies on a 16MP front-facing camera. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 7000mAh battery that supports an 80W Super Flash Charge. The Oppo K13 Turbo runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, offering 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G: Specifications and features

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G comes with the same 6.8-inch LTPS Flexible AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and up to 1600nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It also supports an upgraded heat dissipation system that includes a 7000mm2 vapour cooling system and Storm Engine on the rear panel. It offers similar camera and battery features to the base variant of the series.

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G mobile series: Price in India and availability

The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G will come in three colour options: Knight White, First Purple, and Midnight Marvier. On the other hand, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G will be available in Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick colours.

The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G comes at a starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the 8 GB + 128GB storage variant, including the launch offer. On the other hand, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G comes at a starting price of Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB+256GB storage variant. However, the price after discount is just Rs. 34,999. The sale goes live on August 15, 2025, on Flipkart, Oppo e-store website, and offline retail stores.