Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G mobile to go on sale in India tomorrow (August 15): Check price, sale offers and more

Oppo has recently launched its mid-range gaming phones, the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G, in India with advanced performance and gaming-centric features. Now, the company will open sales for its K13 Turbo Pro 5G in India, which the company claims is the country’s only smartphone equipped with a built-in cooling fan. Let’s take a look at its sale price, offers, specifications and more. Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G goes on sale in India starting from tomorrow (August 15). (HT)

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G: Price, Availability and Sale Offers

The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, respectively. The device will come in three racing designs and colour options: Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick. On the other hand, interested buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 with select bank offers or exchange bonus, along with an additional 9-month No Cost EMI option, which may bring the effective price to Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 36,999. Additionally, Oppo will also offer its “Turbo speed” doorstep delivery service via Flipkart Minutes for eligible orders.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G: Key Specifications and Features

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G features a 6.8-inch LTPS Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate support and has a peak brightness up to 1600 nits. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Additionally, the device integrates Oppo’s upgraded thermal management system, combining a 7000mm vapour chamber with the company’s “Storm Engine” rear cooling technology. This design aims to maintain stable performance during extended gaming or high-load tasks.

For photography, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G includes a dual camera setup, featuring a 50MP rear camera using the OV50D40 sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The handset houses a 7000mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charge for rapid charging support. It ships with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, and Oppo has committed to two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.