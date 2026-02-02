Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Oppo K14X 5G India launch date and key specs confirmed: Here’s when and what to expect

    Oppo K14X 5G smartphone is confirmed to launch in India on February 10, 2026. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the launch event.

    Published on: Feb 02, 2026 1:51 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    You may be interested in

    Discount

    4% OFF

    OPPO F31

    OPPO F31

    • CheckMidnight Blue
    • Check6GB/8GB RAM
    • Check128GB/256GB Storage
    mazon

    ₹26999

    ₹27999

    Check Details

    Discount

    14% OFF

    Redmi Note 15 5G

    Redmi Note 15 5G

    • CheckBlack
    • Check6GB/8GB/12GB RAM
    • Check128GB/256GB Storage
    lipkart

    ₹22997

    ₹26999

    Check Details

    Discount

    15% OFF

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 15

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 15

    • Check8GB/12GB RAM
    • Check128GB/256GB Storage
    • Check6.77-inch Display Size
    mazon

    ₹22999

    ₹26999

    Check Details

    Discount

    14% OFF

    Vivo V60e

    Vivo V60e

    • Check8GB/12GB RAM
    • Check128GB/256GB Storage
    • Check6.77-inch Display Size
    mazon

    ₹29999

    ₹34999

    Check Details

    OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G

    OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G

    • Check8GB/12GB RAM
    • Check128GB/256GB Storage
    • Check6.77 inches Display Size

    ₹26997

    Check Details

    Find more mobilesArrow Icon

    Oppo is gearing up to unveil a new addition to its K-series of smartphones. Following weeks of leaks and rumours, the company has officially confirmed that the Oppo K14X 5G will launch in India on 10 February. Ahead of the launch, the company has already created a dedicated microsite on Flipkart, whih have revealed design, several key specifications and features. Let’s have a closer look at what you can expect.

    Oppo K14X 5G smartphone is launching in India on 10 February, 2026. (Oppo )
    Oppo K14X 5G smartphone is launching in India on 10 February, 2026. (Oppo )

    Oppo K14X 5G: Design, Specifications and Features (Tipped)

    Oppo has shared limited design details so far. The teasers show a phone with flat edges and a flat rear panel. The camera housing appears rectangular with rounded corners. The rear setup seems to include two cameras and an LED flash, similar to earlier K-series models. The overall layout aligns with Oppo’s existing K-series phones.

    Also read: Vivo V70 and V70 Elite set to launch in India soon with Snapdragon chipsets - All details

    Earlier reports suggest that the Oppo K14X is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Oppo used the same processor in the K13X that launched in June last year. If this information proves accurate, the upcoming device may focus on system tuning rather than changes in core performance. Reports also point to possible updates in battery capacity and camera hardware, though Oppo has not confirmed these details.

    Also read: Apple MacBook Pro with new M-series chips could debut this month: Report

    Oppo K14X 5G: Price in India (Expected)

    The Oppo K14X is expected to enter the Indian market at a price close to 15,000. For reference, the Oppo K13 5G launched in April 2025 at Rs. 17,999 with a 7,000mAh battery, 80W charging, a 6.6-inch 120Hz LCD display, and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor. Oppo followed this with the K13X 5G in June at Rs. 11,999, which paired an LCD screen with the Dimensity 6300 chip and a high refresh rate display.

    If Oppo prices the K14X around 15,000, buyers will likely compare it closely with the K13X to see whether the updates justify the price gap.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    News/Technology/Oppo K14X 5G India Launch Date And Key Specs Confirmed: Here’s When And What To Expect
    News/Technology/Oppo K14X 5G India Launch Date And Key Specs Confirmed: Here’s When And What To Expect
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes