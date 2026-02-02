Oppo K14X 5G India launch date and key specs confirmed: Here’s when and what to expect

Oppo is gearing up to unveil a new addition to its K-series of smartphones. Following weeks of leaks and rumours, the company has officially confirmed that the Oppo K14X 5G will launch in India on 10 February. Ahead of the launch, the company has already created a dedicated microsite on Flipkart, whih have revealed design, several key specifications and features. Let’s have a closer look at what you can expect. Oppo K14X 5G smartphone is launching in India on 10 February, 2026. (Oppo )

Oppo K14X 5G: Design, Specifications and Features (Tipped) Oppo has shared limited design details so far. The teasers show a phone with flat edges and a flat rear panel. The camera housing appears rectangular with rounded corners. The rear setup seems to include two cameras and an LED flash, similar to earlier K-series models. The overall layout aligns with Oppo’s existing K-series phones.

Earlier reports suggest that the Oppo K14X is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Oppo used the same processor in the K13X that launched in June last year. If this information proves accurate, the upcoming device may focus on system tuning rather than changes in core performance. Reports also point to possible updates in battery capacity and camera hardware, though Oppo has not confirmed these details.

Oppo K14X 5G: Price in India (Expected) The Oppo K14X is expected to enter the Indian market at a price close to ₹15,000. For reference, the Oppo K13 5G launched in April 2025 at Rs. 17,999 with a 7,000mAh battery, 80W charging, a 6.6-inch 120Hz LCD display, and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor. Oppo followed this with the K13X 5G in June at Rs. 11,999, which paired an LCD screen with the Dimensity 6300 chip and a high refresh rate display.

If Oppo prices the K14X around ₹15,000, buyers will likely compare it closely with the K13X to see whether the updates justify the price gap.