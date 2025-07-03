Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G mobile: Top 10 Features You Need to Know

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G mobile price starts at ₹ 49,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model. (HT Tech)

Oppo has launched its next-generation camera-focused smartphones in India — the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G and the more affordable Oppo Reno 14 5G. With top-tier displays, advanced AI software, and powerful camera setups, the Reno 14 series aims to offer a flagship experience without crossing the ₹60,000 mark. Here are the top 10 features of the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G — and everything else you need to know about the full lineup.

1. MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset

At the heart of the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC, built on a 4nm process. It’s backed by 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, offering smooth performance for gaming, multitasking, and everyday tasks. The standard Oppo Reno 14 5G uses the Dimensity 8350 chipset, which still delivers solid performance for most users.

2. OLED Display with 1.5K Resolution

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G features a 6.83-inch LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1,200 nits. It’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and supports glove touch and splash resistance, making it both vibrant and practical.

The standard Reno 14 5G comes with a 6.59-inch OLED screen with the same 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

3. AI Features with Android 15 and Google Gemini

Running ColorOS 15.0.2 based on Android 15, the Reno 14 Pro 5G integrates Google Gemini AI and several smart tools such as:

AI Unblur

AI Recompose

AI Call Assistant

AI Mind Space

These features are designed to enhance photography, productivity, and mental wellness. The same software and AI features are also available on the base Reno 14 model.

4. Pro-Grade Triple Camera Setup with OIS and 4K HDR

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera system, featuring:

50MP main sensor with OIS

50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom

50MP ultra-wide lens

On the front, it houses a 50MP selfie camera. Both front and rear setups support 4K HDR video recording at 60fps, ideal for content creators. The base Reno 14 retains the 50MP main and telephoto sensors, but swaps the ultra-wide camera for an 8MP lens, while still offering a 50MP front camera.

5. Big Battery with Wired and Wireless Fast Charging

Powering the Reno 14 Pro 5G is a 6,200mAh battery, with support for:

80W SuperVOOC wired charging

50W AirVOOC wireless charging



Oppo Reno 14 5G carries a slightly smaller 6,000mAh battery, and supports 80W wired charging, but does not support wireless charging.

6. Premium Design and IP Ratings

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is available in Pearl White and Titanium Grey, with slight thickness variations depending on colour. It weighs 201 grams and comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. The standard Reno 14 5G is available in Forest Green and Pearl White.

7. Dual SIM with eSIM and 5G Support

Both models offer dual nano-SIM slots with eSIM capability, making them future-ready as eSIM adoption grows in India. Other connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

8. Stereo Speakers and In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

For audio, both phones feature dual stereo speakers. There’s also an in-display optical fingerprint scanner, allowing for quick and secure unlocking.

9. Pricing Breakdown for All Variants

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G:

₹ 49,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage



₹ 54,999 for 12GB RAM + 512GB storage



Oppo Reno 14 5G:

₹ 37,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage



₹ 39,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage



₹ 42,999 for 12GB RAM + 512GB storage



10. Availability in India from 8 July

Both smartphones will go on sale starting 8 July via: Oppo India’s official website, Amazon and Authorised retail outlets across India