Oppo is reportedly planning to launch its Reno 15 series in the second half of 2025, following the recent release of the OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G and Reno 14 5G in India. A recent leak on a Chinese social media platform suggests that the new lineup may arrive as early as November. The OPPO Reno 15 Pro is expected to be the first model in the Reno series to feature a 200-megapixel main camera. Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G tipped to launch with 200MP Samsung HP5 camera soon.(HT)

Oppo Reno 15 Series: Camera Details (Tipped)

The OPPO Reno 15 Pro will reportedly use Samsung’s HP5 sensor for its primary camera. The rear setup is likely to include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens alongside an ultra-wide lens, though details about the ultra-wide camera remain unclear. This marks a significant upgrade in camera technology for the Reno lineup.

Under the hood, the OPPO Reno 15 Pro is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8-series chipset. Since the Dimensity 8500 might launch after the OPPO Reno 15, the device is expected to continue using the Dimensity 8450 chipset found in the Reno 14 Pro.

Oppo Reno 15 Series: Design and Display Variants

The design of the Reno 15 series is rumoured to carry forward the one-piece cold-carved glass design introduced with the Reno 14 series. This means the back panel will consist of a single piece of sculpted glass. It is not confirmed whether the camera module design will remain the same as the OPPO Reno 14.

On the other hand, screen sizes will vary between the two models. The OPPO Reno 15 Pro might feature a 6.8-inch OLED display, while the standard OPPO Reno 15 could come with a smaller 6.3-inch OLED screen. Oppo may also incorporate imaging technology from its Find X8 series, such as advanced sensors and colour correction capabilities.

The upcoming OPPO Reno 15 series is also expected to include additional features such as a metal middle frame, wireless charging support, and the latest ColorOS 16 interface based on Android 16.